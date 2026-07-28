Campfire Chronicles, a Film Celebrating America's Camping Heritage, to Air in Local Communities Throughout North America

New film explores the history of camping and its enduring influence on American culture

BILLINGS, Mont., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), in partnership with Winnebago Industries and other outdoor brand partners, today announced the launch of Campfire Chronicles. This new film celebrates the history of camping in America and the enduring role the outdoors has played in shaping American culture. Timed to coincide with the nation's 250th anniversary, the film explores camping as a shared American tradition, tracing its evolution from early expeditions and roadside travel to today's campgrounds and outdoor experiences.

Campfire Chronicles made its debut on local broadcast stations July 18, bringing the story of America's camping legacy to viewers across the country. The film will continue airing on local stations throughout the summer before being published online this fall for camping enthusiasts nationwide.

"Camping has always been about more than spending a night outdoors. It's where families reconnect, traditions are passed from one generation to the next, and lifelong memories are made," said Diane Eichler, senior vice president of marketing at KOA. "Campfire Chronicles celebrates the role camping has played in shaping our country's story. From historic journeys of discovery to modern innovations in outdoor comfort, the film explores how camping has remained one of America's most enduring and beloved pastimes."

Developed with support from iconic outdoor brands, the film highlights the people, places and traditions that have shaped camping's role in the American story. It traces that legacy from historic outdoor journeys to today's modern campground experiences, illustrating how camping has adapted over time while continuing to inspire new generations of outdoor travelers.

"We're proud to support Campfire Chronicles because it celebrates something we see every day across our iconic brands: the power of the outdoors to bring people together," said Amber Holm, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Winnebago Industries. "For decades, our products have been part of the American camping experience, helping families create memories whether it's a weekend getaway, a family road trip or a lifelong passion for adventure. We hope this film inspires more people to get outside and experience that for themselves."

As communities across the country commemorate America's 250th anniversary, Campfire Chronicles invites viewers to reflect on the traditions, landscapes and shared experiences that have made camping part of the nation's story for generations.

"Growing up directing and producing films alongside my father, Warren Miller, I learned that the greatest adventures aren't measured by the miles you travel, but by the memories you create along the way," said Kurt Miller, Producer of Campfire Chronicles. "Campfire Chronicles celebrates that enduring spirit of adventure. As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, we wanted to tell the story of how camping has brought generations of families together, inspired exploration and fostered a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors. My hope is that this film encourages people to gather around a campfire, unplug from the distractions of everyday life, and create lasting memories with the people they love."

More information about Campfire Chronicles, including future airings and online viewing details, are available at www.campingfilm.com.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit https://investors.winnebagoind.com

ABOUT CAMPFIRE CHRONICLES

Campfire Chronicles is a film celebrating America's love of camping, outdoor adventure and the stories shared around the campfire. The film connects the history of camping with the nation's broader cultural story as America prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary. www.campingfilm.com

Media Contact:

Kelly Self

Head of Consumer PR

Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Kampgrounds of America, Inc.