KOA'S 2026 CAMPING AND OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY REPORT REVEALS THE "OPEN ROAD ERA," THE RISE OF ANALOG CAMPING AND A SHIFT TOWARD UNSTRUCTURED OUTDOOR WELLNESS

Report highlights outdoor hospitality's $66B economic impact and the social, health and community benefits of camping

BILLINGS, Mont., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), the leader in outdoor hospitality, today released its 12th Annual Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report. The findings show outdoor hospitality is central to how travelers prioritize wellness, connection and meaningful experiences. New to the report this year are key insights and camping tips from Leave No Trace, a partner of the Kampgrounds of America Foundation.

KOA publishes 12th annual Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report.

The report highlights a key industry moment as more households incorporate camping into their vacation plans, with over 52 million North American households camping in 2025, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The surge of first-time campers between 2020 and 2022 introduced millions of new households to the outdoors. Many of those campers remain active today, anchoring the sector's sustained growth. This expanded, engaged base contributed to the outdoor hospitality sector's economic footprint, reaching $66 billion in local community spending, a $5 billion increase from 2024.

"This report demonstrates that camping isn't a niche market, it's a meaningful pillar of North America's travel economy and a vital resource for local communities," said Toby O'Rourke, KOA's president and CEO. "Camping's emergence as a mainstream leisure travel segment has broadened its reach and is driving meaningful economic impacts within our communities."

Outdoor Hospitality is an Economic Powerhouse

Spending momentum continues to accelerate, driven by younger generations and families with children. Average daily expenditures per person, excluding accommodations, reached over $200 in 2025, reflecting both consumer engagement and willingness to invest in outdoor experiences. This growth comes as camping has solidified its position as an approachable travel option. Overall, 35% of adults cite camping as the easiest form of travel with children and 35% state camping is the most affordable travel option.

Unstructured Outdoor Wellness: The Rise of Analog Camping

Perhaps the most compelling finding is the shift in why people camp. Wellness has emerged as a primary driver, with 77% of campers stating that "just being in nature is enough" without structured programming or additional amenities. This analog approach to camping by prioritizing simplicity and natural restoration over curated experiences reflects a meaningful generational shift.

Nearly half of all campers (49%) intentionally book trips to improve mental wellbeing, and 50% prioritize experiences that help them recharge. This orientation around unstructured outdoor wellness represents a meaningful recalibration for outdoor hospitality's value proposition. Campers are no longer seeking entertainment; they're seeking restoration. Mental wellbeing ranks as the top wellness motivator across all generations, with outdoor activities like walking near water, wildlife viewing, and night sky viewing leading engagement.

"Nature isn't a luxury amenity," said O'Rourke. "It's a real, proven wellness intervention. For hospitality operators, this insight is transformative, positioning the campground experience itself as the product."

Campcore Community: Campgrounds as Modern Third Places

In an era of fragmentation and social isolation, the report reveals that three-fourths of campers view campgrounds as modern "third places," or environments outside of home and work where genuine community happens. This finding carries particular significance for younger generations: Gen Z campers, while less likely to have frequent interactions, are most likely to develop lasting bonds with other guests (43% stay in touch long-term).

Millennials report that interactions with neighbors make their camping trips more memorable (40%), while Boomers demonstrate the highest frequency of social engagement, with 51% having at least one meaningful interaction per trip. The data suggests that campgrounds are fulfilling an increasingly critical social function at a time when loneliness and isolation have reached epidemic proportions.

Market Expansion Through Glamping and Generational Shifts

Glamping continues to drive market expansion, accounting for 29% of all camping experiences in 2025 and serving as the critical gateway for first-time campers, with 31% of new campers choosing glamping accommodations. Meanwhile, the research shows Boomers' return to camping after a few years of light participation during and after the pandemic, signaling a renewed engagement from experienced travelers seeking lifestyle and leisure-focused experiences.

However, the report identifies retention challenges among younger generations due to price sensitivity, underscoring the importance of strategic pricing and accessible entry points for Gen Z and Millennials, who spend the highest daily rates when they do camp.

Open Road Era: 2026 as a Year of Intentional Outdoor Experiences

Campers are planning more ambitious travel in 2026, with 31% planning to spend more nights under the stars compared to 2025. Road trips, small-town exploration, and heritage travel are driving extended camping journeys, while major cultural events, including the Route 66 Centennial and America 250 celebrations—position outdoor hospitality as both nostalgic and forward-looking.

The 2026 Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report provides comprehensive insight into market composition, spending patterns, generational preferences, economic impact, emerging activities, and hospitality operator opportunities across North America.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

The survey, commissioned by KOA, is designed to provide a detailed accounting of the U.S. and Canadian camping markets. This effort, on an overall basis, will be compared to a benchmark incidence study conducted in 2014 and followed up in each year up to the present. The results are based on a total of 4,088 surveys completed among a random sample of U.S. (n=2,834) and Canadian (n=1,254) households within the U.S.; results are stratified by census region: Northeast (n=704), Midwest (n=711), South (n=710), and West (n=709). Overall, a sample of 2,834 households is associated with a margin of error of +/- 1.82 percentage points, while a sample of n=1,254 Canadian households is associated with a margin of error of +/- 2.83 percentage points. Other surveys and sources of information include the KOA Quarterly Research Report: February 2026. All surveys were completed online via an outbound solicitation sent to a randomly selected cross-section of U.S. and Canadian households, not restricted to KOA camper databases. To calculate overall incidence, the respondent sample was statistically balanced to ensure that the results are in line with overall population figures for age, gender identity, and ethnicity.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of "connecting people to the outdoors and each other," the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning 'Love of Land," the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT CAIRN CONSULTING GROUP

Cairn Consulting Group is a market research firm with extensive experience in the hospitality and services industries. For the past several years, Cairn Consulting Group has worked with organizations in both indoor and outdoor hospitality, including camping/campgrounds, the gaming/casino areas, food services/restaurant space, accommodations, travel/tourism, and the products and services that are a part of the hospitality industry. The organization also serves clients in evaluating the customer experience, branding/brand positioning efforts, consumer behavior, public opinion & policy, and product development.

Media Contact:

Jenny McCullough

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SOURCE Kampgrounds of America, Inc.