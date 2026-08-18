Can-Am Commits to the Future of Off-Road Innovation With Two Visionary Concept Builds: the Defender Prerunner and the Maverick R XRay

While the Can-Am Defender Prerunner and the Can-Am Maverick R XRay are not intended for production, they reflect the brand's drive to innovate and challenge convention, continually redefining the SSV industry. In line with this ethos, Can-Am is committing to releasing major off-road product news every six months for the next four years.

"At BRP, we thrive on innovation and ambitious goals," said Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports, at BRP. "Our efforts are sharply focused on becoming the number one brand in off-road and the OEM of choice for dealers around the globe. In order to be a great partner to our dealers, it is critical that we continue to deliver industry-leading products. The Defender Prerunner and the Maverick R XRay are a testament to our innovative DNA and creative excellence."

"Both of these vehicles encapsulate our design philosophy of innovative product architecture, functionality and emotional appeal," said Alain Massicotte, SSV Director of Design and Innovation at BRP. "For our team, these vehicles are far more than a design exercise. They are an opportunity to reimagine two of our most iconic nameplates, both practically and aesthetically, while exploring the realm of possibilities for the evolution of Can-Am DNA. This is also a great way to spark conversations with our most engaged customer community."

The Can-Am Defender Prerunner

Can-Am's success at iconic races like King of the Hammers is the result of relentless preparation. These races are often won in the small moments. A quick tire change, having the right tools and parts on hand, or a seamless pit stop can make the difference between success and failure. Inspired by these crucial moments, the Defender Prerunner is the ultimate remote race support vehicle.

Built on the Defender platform, in a 6X6 configuration, the Defender Prerunner has an imposing stance and a unique silhouette. Its robust fabrication makes it capable of pre-running and chasing some of the toughest races in the world. It's equipped with aggressive 35-inch tires to conquer nearly any terrain, while the trophy-truck-inspired LinQ bed provides secure and convenient storage for tools and parts. The comfortable four-seat cab features premium Sparco seats, which are perfectly suited to the racing environment.

Designed to excel in some of the most demanding terrain, the Defender Prerunner showcases what's possible when all constraints are removed. True to its Defender roots, this unique chase vehicle delivers rugged utility when the race needs it most.

The Can-Am Maverick R XRay

Born in the dunes, the Maverick R XRay is an embodiment of Glamis riding culture. Inspired by custom sand rails with robust lighting, this vehicle combines next-level lighting integration with a one-of-a-kind lightweight design, ideal for owning the dunes.

When the sun goes down, the Maverick R XRay comes to life with an industry-first exoskeleton structure and custom lighting integration throughout. The translucent, backlit panels create a unique aesthetic that can only be achieved through OEM-level manufacturing and design. Built on the renowned Maverick R platform, it features a custom 2-wheel drive configuration, an innovative active roof spoiler, premium Sparco seats and paddle tires for pure sand riding performance.

This vehicle is also more than custom lights, it represents a new medium of communication and customization for dune riders. With changing light colors, the vehicle illuminates red under braking and can be programmed to display various lighting patterns that bring an inspired and dynamic show to the dunes.

For the full image gallery of the Can-Am Defender Prerunner and the Maverick R XRay, click here.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the ability for Can-Am to release major off-road product announcements on a semiannual basis and management efforts towards becoming the number one brand in the off-road vehicle segment and the OEM of choice for dealers around the globe, statements regarding the future capabilities and general expected long term impact of releasing new off-road vehicles, and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will,", "would", "should," "could," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "trends," "indications," "anticipates,", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", or "potential," in the future or conditional tense, or in the affirmative or negative form, or other variations of these words or other comparable words or expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions readers that these assumptions may not materialize and that current global economic and political conditions, combined with one or more of the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of BRP's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, could render these assumptions inaccurate, even though they were considered reasonable at the time they were made. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, known or unknown, that could cause the actual results or performance of BRP or the industry to differ materially from the outlook or future results or performance implied by these statements.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.