Can-Am Elevates its 2027 3-Wheel Lineup With Major Ryker Updates Plus Spyder and Canyon Refinements

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Can-Am, iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO), is pleased to unveil updates across its entire 2027 3-wheel lineup, delivering greater rider comfort and a range of new vehicle refinements. The 2027 Ryker models receive major updates focusing on improved handling and stability while fresh new colorations and feature developments for select Can-Am Spyder and Can-Am Canyon models round out the news.

Enhanced technology, refreshed styling and new customization options augment the Can-Am 3-wheel riding experience across the lineup.

The 2027 Can-Am Ryker Major Updates

Since its debut in 2018, the Can-Am Ryker has established itself as a popular entry point into 3-wheel riding, attracting a diverse community of riders drawn to its accessible price point, customization options and distinctive style. For 2027, Can-Am builds on that success with the most significant evolution of the platform to date, introducing major chassis, powertrain, technology and styling enhancements designed to elevate the overall riding experience.

The 2027 Can-Am Ryker lineup is offered in three unique packages: the standard Ryker for riders just entering the category, the Ryker Sport offering added performance and comfort-focused features, and joining the lineup for 2027 as a one-year only package, the new Ryker Special Series. Based on the Ryker Sport, the Special Series package features exclusive panels, dedicated wrap kits, Liquid Titanium wheel finishes, premium suspension components, a unique seat treatment and Akrapovič† exhaust for a more premium and distinctive appearance.

The all-new Ryker features comprehensive chassis enhancements across the lineup, representing the most significant updates for 2027. Increased chassis rigidity, a reinforced steering system, a recalibrated Vehicle Stability System (VSS), and refined aerodynamics work in harmony to deliver sharper handling, greater confidence, and a smoother, more connected riding experience.

Another exciting addition for 2027 is the introduction of a new 52 hp Rotax 900 ACE three-cylinder engine in the entry-level Ryker. Replacing the outgoing 600cc twin-cylinder engine, it provides stronger low-end torque, lower vibration, smoother power delivery, and a quieter ride, while maintaining the approachable performance that makes the Ryker an ideal entry point into the 3-wheel category.

For riders seeking enhanced performance, the Ryker Sport and Ryker Special Series are powered by the proven 80 hp Rotax 900 ACE three-cylinder engine, delivering the responsiveness and excitement riders expect.

The 2027 Ryker also introduces new technology and a refreshed design across the lineup. A new high-quality 5-inch color display provides improved visibility, while all-new handlebar-mounted controls offer quick, intuitive access to vehicle information. The exterior receives revised body panel designs, new LED headlights enhancing both styling and illumination, fresh color options, and redesigned wheels that give the vehicle a bolder, more modern look.

Together, these updates make the 2027 Ryker more refined, connected and visually distinctive than ever before.

"One of the things we're most proud of is the Ryker's ability to attract riders who may never have considered powersports before," says Marc-Olivier Drouin, Senior Manager, Marketing, Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicles & Motorcycles at BRP. "In the last 12 months alone, nearly half of new Ryker owners were new to motorcycling and more than a third were women1. The extensive updates for 2027 build on that momentum by delivering a more refined, capable and connected riding experience while helping make 3-wheel riding accessible."

________________________________ 1 Source: S&P Global Mobility, US Registrations, On-Highway, April 2025 - March 2026

The 2027 Can-Am Spyder and Canyon Fresh Styling and Touring Enhancements

The 2027 Can-Am Spyder and Canyon lineups of 3-wheel vehicles receive updated color options and feature enhancements.

New premium colorways include Dolomite Grey on Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky and Spyder F3 Limited Special Series packages, as well as Sandstone on the award-winning Canyon Redrock. The Spyder F3-S also receives a new Liquid Titanium frame and trim treatment paired with Monolith Black Satin bodywork for a more aggressive and premium appearance.

The premium Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky package also receives several exclusive upgrades for model year 2027, including a new Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for real-time pressure information on the display while riding, updated premium seat materials, and the return of branded front and rear travel bags designed to further enhance long-distance touring comfort and convenience.

Can-Am is also expanding connectivity with the introduction of BRP GO! On-Road Navigation for compatible vehicles equipped with the 10.25-inch display. Supported on both Android and iOS devices, the integrated system provides turn-by-turn navigation, route planning, points of interest, ride information and friend-tracking functionality through the BRP GO! app ecosystem, further enhancing how riders explore the road. The system does not require a communication headset and is available via software update.

Accessories

Can-Am continues to expand its portfolio of LinQ accessories and customization options across the 2027 3-wheel lineups, allowing riders to personalize their vehicle to fit their lifestyle and riding preferences. From touring and cargo solutions to styling components and rider comfort accessories, the growing Can-Am accessory ecosystem expands personalization options for 3-wheel riders.

For more information about the 2027 Can-Am 3-wheel lineups, visit can-am.brp.com/onroad

Beyond the 3-wheel vehicles themselves, Can-Am continues to strengthen its growing rider community through the 3-Wheel Collective, an online Community Hub designed to help Can-Am owners connect, discover rides and events, and join groups throughout the world. The platform makes it easier for riders to find new experiences, build lasting connections and share their passion for life on 3-wheels.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.