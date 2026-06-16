Can-Am encourages all riders to prioritize Safety and Responsible Riding to start National OHV Safety Week

Responsible riding goes beyond following rules. It helps protect access to trails and riding areas, reduces conflicts with other outdoor enthusiasts, minimizes environmental impacts, and preserves the freedom to enjoy the outdoors for future generations.

In an effort to make this happen, Can-Am and BRP teamed up with Tread Lightly! to create the Responsible Rider Masterclass 101 series, a collection of free educational courses, designed to help people enjoy a powersports lifestyle in a safer and more responsible manner.

"As a leader in the off-road powersports industry, we have a responsibility to encourage our passionate community to ride responsibly. That way, riders can go off-roading with their families and friends for generations to come," says Jérémi Doyon-Roch, Global Marketing Director, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. "We believe so strongly in this program that, for the next 2,000 Responsible Rider Masterclass courses completed, we will donate $35 per course to Tread Lightly! to support on-the-ground stewardship projects across North America, as part of the organization's Drive 35 initiative. As the summer begins, we'd like to encourage riders of all brands to take the Responsible Rider Masterclass and have a great season enjoying the outdoors."

The Responsible Rider Masterclass, Powered by BRP.

BRP and Tread Lightly! launched the Responsible Rider Masterclass in February of 2025 with its first course, Snow 101. What followed next was Water 101 and Off-Road 101. The Off-Road 101 course focuses on three core attributes: Safety, Rider Behavior and Environmental stewardship. It aims to equip off-roaders of all levels with the knowledge they need to ride responsibly and lead by example. The short and free online training features Tread Lightly! staff and Can-Am's ambassadors Terry Madden and Kira Block delivering the information in a fun and easy to understand manner.

6 Tips to Ride Responsibly All Summer Long

While SSVs, UTVs and ATVs are sound and reliable machines, following safety practices reduces the likelihood of preventable incidents from occurring. Here are just a few of the many tips to keep in mind:

Gear Up – Wear your helmet, gloves, eye protection, and any other safety gear required. Once you hop into the vehicle the first thing you need to do is buckle your seat belt. Stay on the Trail – Stick to designated trails to avoid sensitive habitats. Drive over small obstacles, not around, to avoid widening the trail. Be Respectful – Keep your distance, yield for smaller, slower or uphill riders, cut the dust and watch out for noise near residential areas. Ride Smart – Know your machine, understand the terrain and ride within your skill level. Ride Alert & Sober -- At all times, driving on the trails and alcohol or drugs don't mix. Pack out What you Pack in – Carry a trash bag for your ride and leave every trailhead cleaner than you found it.

Learn more about off-road safety here.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.