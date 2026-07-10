BRP Wins Four Red Dot Design Awards, Including a Prestigious "Best of the Best"

In July 2025, BRP made history by becoming the first Canadian team to receive the "Red Dot: Design Team of the Year" title. A year later, Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP, took the stage at the Red Dot Award ceremony in Germany to pass the trophy on to the 2026 winning team, concluding a landmark chapter for BRP and reinforcing the company's standing among the world's leading design organizations.

"After having the honor of presenting this year's 'Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2026' title to our successors, I am particularly proud to see our team's exceptional work continue to shine in the industry," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "These accolades demonstrate the strength of our design vision, and being recognized by our peers internationally is a source of immense pride."

About the Awards

Sea-Doo Switch Fish

The Sea-Doo Switch Fish stands out at the top and wins the "Best of the Best" award. This pontoon quickly and easily transforms from a fishing boat into a recreational watercraft, thanks to its modular design. The system allows users to combine seats, storage compartments, and accessories, giving them the ability to build their own experience from nearly 100 different components.

The jury praised the Sea-Doo Switch Fish as "an exceptionally comprehensive concept in which form, modularity, and graphics meld perfectly, making both usage scenarios feel equally convincing."

Can-Am Outlander MAX 6x6

This all-terrain vehicle (ATV) excels on the most extreme terrain thanks to its uncompromising traction and ruggedness. Its modular cargo bed and removable LinQ system offer total flexibility in organizing the cargo space, while its integrated handles and intuitive fasteners simplify every task. At the front, a wide, assertive silhouette—defined by its distinctive headlights—gives the vehicle a bold and powerful visual presence.

"Designed for robustness, modularity, and adaptability, this ATV impresses with its powerful, functional style and visual presence." – Red Dot Jury.

Can-Am Outlander Electric

This electric ATV ushers in a new era with a quiet, zero-emission riding experience. Its robust proportions, sculpted body, and redesigned front end—featuring a distinctive LED light signature and a 5-inch color display—reinforce its unique identity. The thoughtful ergonomics, modular seats, and integrated racks are all part of this same philosophy: every detail is designed to ensure that any task can be performed effortlessly.

Can-Am Defender HD11

The interior design of the Can-Am Defender HD11's cabin defies convention: abundant natural light, ergonomics thought out down to the smallest detail, and robust, easy-to-maintain materials. The exterior design features a front end that exudes character, with distinctive headlights that lend it a powerful, bold style.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.