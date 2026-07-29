Can Oral Semaglutide Reduce Alcohol Use? CU Anschutz Clinical Trial Shows Fewer Heavy Drinking Days

"This study suggests oral semaglutide may help reduce heavy and harmful drinking, even in people who are not trying to quit alcohol entirely," said Joseph Schacht, PhD, associate professor at the CU Anschutz School of Medicine. "It could represent a new treatment option for AUD, particularly for those who have not benefited from existing medications, and may reduce alcohol-related health and social harms. Importantly, even reducing heavy drinking can lead to meaningful improvements for patients and families."

AUD is a chronic medical condition in which individuals have difficulty controlling alcohol use despite harmful consequences. It affects millions of people and remains difficult to treat, with limited medication options available. No new medications have been approved for AUD in nearly two decades, underscoring the urgent need for additional treatment approaches.

KEY FINDINGS

In an eight-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 50 adults seeking treatment for moderate-to-severe AUD, participants receiving oral semaglutide showed:

Fewer heavy drinking days





Reduced alcohol consumption per drinking occasion





Lower day-to-day alcohol cravings





Fewer alcohol-related problems





Improved overall drinking risk level





Reduced cannabis use days

While not all measures changed in controlled laboratory settings, the overall pattern showed consistent reductions in harmful real-world drinking behavior.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR PATIENTS AND FAMILIES

"Alcohol Use Disorder can affect nearly every part of life, including physical health, mental health, relationships and safety. Many people do not respond to current treatments, highlighting a significant unmet medical need," Schacht said. "With no new FDA-approved medications for AUD since 2006, identifying new therapeutic options is especially critical. For families, even modest reductions in heavy drinking can mean greater stability, fewer crises and improved quality of life."

These findings suggest oral semaglutide may:

Help people reduce harmful drinking even without full abstinence





Offer a new treatment option for individuals who do not respond to existing medications





Reduce alcohol-related health, safety and social harms

SAFETY AND NEXT STEPS

Oral semaglutide was generally well tolerated, with most side effects reported as mild. Study participants demonstrated high adherence and completion rates, supporting feasibility in real-world clinical settings.

Researchers emphasize that larger and longer-term studies are needed to confirm findings and determine optimal dosing and treatment strategies for Alcohol Use Disorder.

The study was funded in part by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

CU Anschutz and partner institutions are planning to conduct larger trials soon.

About the University of Colorado Anschutz

The University of Colorado Anschutz is a world-class academic medical campus leading transformative advances in science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus includes the University of Colorado's health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado - which see nearly three million adult and pediatric patient visits each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, CU Anschutz delivers life-changing treatments, exceptional patient care and top-tier professional training. The campus conducts world-renowned research supported by $890 million in funding, including $762 million in sponsored awards and $128 million in philanthropic gifts for research.

Find the latest CU Anschutz news here.

Contact: Laura Kelley, CU Anschutz

(303) 704-5222, [email protected]

SOURCE University of Colorado Anschutz