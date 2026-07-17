Study Finds Some Medical Spas Still Selling Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs From Pharmacies With Regulatory Concerns

CU Anschutz researchers found the compounded GLP-1 market remains robust after FDA shortages ended, with some products supplied by pharmacies lacking sterile compounding licenses or with recent disciplinary histories

AURORA, Colo., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Despite the end of federal shortages of popular GLP-1 weight-loss medications, the market for compounded alternatives remains strong – and some patients may unknowingly be receiving products from pharmacies with concerning regulatory histories, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz.

Published today in JAMA Health Forum, the study found that many weight-loss clinics and medical spas continue to sell compounded versions of GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide. Researchers also identified suppliers that lacked licenses required for sterile compounding or had recently been subject to disciplinary actions related to sterile compounding practices.

"Our findings suggest this market didn't shrink after the shortages ended as many expected," said lead author Michael J. DiStefano, PhD, MBE, assistant professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. "Instead, it has remained remarkably robust, raising important questions about how these products are regulated and how patients can know whether they're receiving medications that meet appropriate quality standards."

Compounded GLP-1 drugs expanded rapidly during nationwide shortages of Wegovy and Zepbound, when federal regulations temporarily allowed pharmacies to compound copies of medications in short supply. Researchers wanted to know what happened after those shortages ended and the FDA resumed enforcement against routine copies of commercially available products. DiStefano and colleagues examined brick-and-mortar weight-loss clinics and medical spas, an area that has received less scrutiny than online telehealth despite serving many patients.

Using a "secret shopper" approach, researchers contacted businesses in Oklahoma and West Virginia to ask what products were available, how patients were monitored and where the medications were sourced. The team identified 75 clinics and medical spas offering compounded GLP-1 medications. Instead of seeing the market disappear, the researchers found evidence that many compounded products now include added ingredients, such as vitamin B12, which may be presented as individualized formulations.

"One concern is whether we're seeing clinically meaningful personalization or changes that primarily allow compounded products to remain on the market," DiStefano said. "For many of these added ingredients, we simply don't have good evidence showing they improve safety or effectiveness."

Additionally, among the 23 compounding pharmacies supplying these businesses, four lacked licenses for sterile compounding, while several had recent disciplinary actions or FDA warning letters related to sterile compounding practices.

DiStefano emphasized that compounded GLP-1 medications have helped expand access for patients who cannot afford brand-name drugs or whose insurance does not cover obesity treatment.

However, he said patients should not have to choose between affordability and quality.

"This market has grown so large and diffuse that it's difficult for regulators to oversee every pharmacy supplying these medications," he said. "Our findings suggest there's a need for regulatory innovation that preserves access while giving patients greater confidence that the products they're receiving are safe and appropriately manufactured."

The researchers hope the findings encourage clinicians and patients to ask more questions about where compounded medications originate and whether the pharmacies producing them meet appropriate standards for sterile compounding.

Key Takeaways:

Compounded GLP-1 medications remain widely available at many weight-loss clinics and medical spas despite the end of FDA shortages.

medications remain widely available at many weight-loss clinics and medical spas despite the end of FDA shortages. Some clinics reported sourcing medications from pharmacies with regulatory concerns, including a lack of sterile compounding licenses or recent disciplinary actions.

The study did not evaluate the safety or quality of the medications. It examined how compounded GLP-1 products are marketed and sourced.

products are marketed and sourced. Researchers say patients should not have to choose between affordability and quality and call for greater transparency and oversight while preserving access.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What did the study find?

A University of Colorado Anschutz study published in JAMA Health Forum found that many weight-loss clinics and medical spas continue to offer compounded GLP-1 medications after FDA shortages ended. The researchers also identified some suppliers that lacked sterile compounding licenses or had recent disciplinary actions related to sterile compounding practices.

Does this study show that compounded GLP-1 medications are unsafe?

No. The University of Colorado Anschutz study did not evaluate the safety, quality or effectiveness of compounded GLP-1 medications. Instead, it examined how these medications are marketed and sourced by weight-loss clinics and medical spas.

Why is this study important?

The study highlights the need for greater transparency and oversight in the growing market for compounded GLP-1 medications. It also emphasizes that patients should not have to choose between affordable obesity treatment and confidence in the quality of their medications.

Why are patients still using compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide?

Many patients use compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide because brand-name GLP-1 medications can be expensive or are not covered by insurance. Compounded medications have expanded access to obesity treatment for many people.

What should patients know before using compounded GLP-1 medications?

Patients should talk with their healthcare provider about why a compounded GLP-1 medication is recommended, where it is produced, and whether the pharmacy meets appropriate sterile compounding standards. Patients should not stop taking prescribed medication based on this study alone without consulting their healthcare provider.

Contact: Kelsea Pieters, CU Anschutz

[email protected], Phone: (804) 314-1360

SOURCE University of Colorado Anschutz