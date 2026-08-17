Canada Goose Presents the Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

The Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2026 collection arrives under Second Nature, the Fall and Winter chapter of the Natural Intelligence platform from Canada Goose. Second Nature is about the point where the season stops feeling foreign and starts feeling familiar, a familiarity earned through experience rather than study, year after year. It's the belief that readiness is not learned, it is lived, and it becomes second nature.

Fall and winter are universal, but the moments, rituals and experiences they inspire are uniquely individual. Dressing for fall feels very different in Madrid than it does in New York, and both are valid expressions of the same shift. Second Nature embraces that individuality, positioning Canada Goose as the brand that understands how people truly meet the season: through instinct, ritual, and the confidence that comes from repetition. The Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2026 collection answers that with greater breadth across categories, new silhouettes, and thoughtful design, each piece grounded in the craftsmanship the brand is known for.

"Second Nature captures something we know to be true: confidence in the season doesn't come from preparation alone, it comes from experience," said Carrie Baker, President, Brand & Commercial. "The way people experience fall and winter is deeply personal, and this collection reflects that reality. With greater breadth across categories, new silhouettes and thoughtful design, we're giving our customers more ways to express their own relationship with the season and reinforcing our position as the brand that helps people embrace fall and winter on their own terms."

Inside the Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

The Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2026 collection delivers the brand's largest assortment of newness to date. The fleece styles are rooted in youthful energy, new colours and colour-blocking, while nostalgic graphics, plaids, and prints run across knitwear, shirting, apparel, and lightweight down. The collection blends the brand's heritage with elevated street styling in collegiate-inspired palettes, alongside a considered assortment of knitwear, scarves, toques, and footwear, while women's transitional outerwear extends the season's layering language.

Puffers and vests arrive later in the season with the Sterling and Fallon families, followed by Après-Ski and Holiday, which brings Western-inspired design into heavyweight down, fleece, and apparel.

Faux Fur in the Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

Canada Goose remains fur-free. Crafted from recycled materials, including recycled polyester and post-consumer plastic bottles, the faux fur trims featured on select Fall/Winter 2026 styles — including the Aren, Shelburne, and Louise Parkas — offer the look and feel of fur without the use of animal-derived materials. These faux fur trims reflect the brand's ongoing commitment to innovative, thoughtful design.

Where to Buy the Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available now on canadagoose.com, at Canada Goose retail locations globally, and at select retailers.

Media Contact

Erin Manahan, Canada Goose

[email protected]

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose is dedicated to empowering discovery and pushing boundaries in design, functionality, and style. Inspired by our Canadian heritage, we craft high-performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, and accessories that elevate craftsmanship and embrace individuality. Rooted in resilience and driven by a pioneering spirit, we embolden explorers to thrive in all environments while preserving the planet they roam. For more information, visit www.canadagoose.com.

SOURCE Canada Goose