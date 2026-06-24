Canadian Solar Achieves Silver Certification Under SSI Supply Chain Traceability for Ingot and Cell Production

KITCHENER, ON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that its Baotou ingot manufacturing facility and Suqian solar cell manufacturing facility achieved the Silver Level Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) Supply Chain Traceability Certification. Canadian Solar is the first manufacturer to achieve Silver certification under the SSI Supply Chain Traceability Certification for both ingot and cell production. This certification demonstrates the Company's commitment to transparency and traceability across its upstream suppliers and to advancing responsible sourcing.

The SSI Supply Chain Traceability Standard is designed to enhance visibility into material sourcing and manufacturing processes across the solar value chain, supporting industry efforts to advance responsible and sustainable production practices. All certification audits are performed by independent third-party firms under the defined SSI audit protocol (ingot and cell).

Colin Parkin, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar, said, "Achieving SSI Supply Chain Traceability Certification for our ingot and cell manufacturing facilities marks an important milestone in strengthening transparency and accountability across our supply chain. As the industry continues to evolve, we are committed to advancing responsible manufacturing practices and enhancing confidence in the integrity of solar products worldwide."

In 2025, Canadian Solar's Suqian solar cell factory and Baotou ingot factory underwent the SSI ESG assessments and received Silver and Bronze certifications, respectively. The certified sites are publicly listed by the Solar Stewardship Initiative and can be viewed on its official website under Currently Certified Sites.

The announcement coincides with Intersolar Europe in Munich, where Canadian Solar will present its latest technologies and initiatives at booth B2.250.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "future", "ongoing", "continue", "intend", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "guidance", "believe", "estimate", "is/are likely to" or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.