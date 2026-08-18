CANADIAN SOLAR ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION OF MAXEON U.S. PATENT LITIGATION

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") today announced that the remaining U.S. proceeding related to patent allegations brought by Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. ("Maxeon") against Canadian Solar has been resolved in Canadian Solar's favor. Maxeon's patent infringement suit in the Federal District Court has now been dismissed with prejudice. Further, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated the relevant portion of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") decision relating to Maxeon's remaining claim.

The proceedings stemmed from a March 2024 patent infringement lawsuit filed by Maxeon concerning three patents related to TOPCon solar cell technology. In Final Written Decisions issued in January 2026, the PTAB ruled in Canadian Solar's favor, finding all Maxeon patent claims asserted against the Company in the federal court litigation invalid. Canadian Solar welcomes the dismissal of the lawsuit and the final resolution of these patent claims. The ruling provides important clarity and reinforces Canadian Solar's claims of non-infringement.

Colin Parkin, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc., said, "We are very pleased with the resolution of these proceedings, which affirms Canadian Solar's continued ability to compete through technology and manufacturing leadership. As one of the world's largest renewable energy companies, Canadian Solar has built a global manufacturing platform and a deep intellectual property portfolio by advancing high-performance solar and energy storage solutions for our global customer base. We respect intellectual property rights and will continue to defend our technology, support our customers, and bring leading innovations to market."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "future", "ongoing", "continue", "intend", "plan", "potential", "prospect", "guidance", "believe", "estimate", "is/are likely to" or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Canadian Solar Inc. Investor Relations Contact

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.