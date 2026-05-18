Cancer Biomarkers Market worth $54.48 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cancer Biomarkers Market is projected to grow from about USD 28.25 billion in 2026 to USD 54.48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Browse 493 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 550 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cancer Biomarkers Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Cancer Biomarkers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2032

2025–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 28.25 billion

USD 28.25 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 54.48 billion

USD 54.48 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 11.6%

Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends & Insights:

The diagnostics segment leads the market with the share of 51.0% in 2025.

The consumables segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with 12.0%.

North America led the market share in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202

The growth in the market will primarily be attributed to the use of biomarkers in oncological treatment approaches, along with rising cancer rates worldwide. Other factors that have led to the substantial growth of the cancer biomarkers market include the use of precision medicines and innovative methods for identifying biomarkers through genomics, proteomics, and multi-omics.

Despite all the above-mentioned positive factors, there are certain limitations within the market. High costs required to perform complex diagnostic procedures, such as next-generation sequencing and multi-omics, pose an obstacle to their more frequent use, especially in developing countries. Moreover, issues with insurance coverage are another obstacle that prevents many patients from receiving biomarker-based diagnostics. Issues such as variability in sampling and processing also need to be considered when considering these tests.

In the cancer biomarkers market, the omics technology segment accounted for the largest share within the profiling technology segment in 2026.

The market for cancer biomarkers has been divided into two segments based on profiling methods: omics technologies and imaging technologies. As of 2025, the cancer biomarkers market was dominated by the omics technology segment, mainly due to the high-throughput nature of these technologies in cancer biomarker discovery and diagnosis.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=202

In the cancer biomarkers market, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share within the cancer type segment in 2026.

The market for cancer biomarkers is divided into categories by cancer type: non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, thyroid cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, leukemia, and other cancer types. In 2025, the market for cancer biomarkers was dominated by the breast cancer segment. The huge share of this segment is due to the growing rate of breast cancer cases worldwide, followed by awareness for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

North America dominated the cancer biomarkers market in 2026.

The cancer biomarkers market is segmented into six regions: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America held the largest market share in the cancer biomarkers market in 2026. The market in this region is growing due to its healthcare infrastructure, high cancer incidence, and increased number of diagnostic tests performed. High demand for cancer biomarkers in this region is driven by the presence of high-end diagnostic centers and hospitals, along with stringent regulatory requirements for diagnostic accuracy, quality, and early disease detection.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=202

Top Companies in Cancer Biomarkers Market:

The Top Companies in Cancer Biomarkers Market include Thermo Fisher (US), Roche Hoffmann (Switzerland), Illumina (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), and Agilent Technologies (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Patient Derived Xenografts/PDX Models Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Biomarkers Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Genomics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Proteomics Market - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets