Commercial Sandwich Panels Market worth $11.55 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Commercial Sandwich Panels Market is projected to grow from USD 9.69 billion in 2026 to USD 11.55 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 300 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Commercial Sandwich Panels Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Commercial Sandwich Panels Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.69 billion

USD 9.69 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.55 billion

USD 11.55 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.57%

Commercial Sandwich Panels Market Trends & Insights:

The commercial sandwich panels market is projected to experience steady growth owing to increasing investments in commercial, industrial, institutional, and logistics infrastructure, along with the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings. Stringent building energy regulations, rising adoption of prefabricated and modular construction, and the need for faster project completion are key factors driving market growth. Technological advancements in high-performance insulation cores, fire-resistant panels, corrosion-resistant coatings, and advanced fastening systems are enhancing building performance and durability. Moreover, increasing renovation and retrofit activities, expanding cold storage and data center construction, and the growing emphasis on low-carbon building materials and green building certifications are further accelerating the adoption of sandwich panels across commercial applications worldwide.

Asia Pacific's commercial sandwich panels market dominated, with a share of 49.9% in 2025.

By insulation material, the mineral wool segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.38% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By facing material, the steel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.63% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By application, roofs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.54%.

Kingspan Group, Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Recticel NV/SA, and Tata Steel were identified as the key players in the commercial sandwich panels market.

FALK Bouwsystemen B.V., Norbec Inc., ATAS International, Inc., and Green Span Profiles, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

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The commercial sandwich panels industry is expected to grow due to the growing investments in warehouses, cold storage units, data centers, manufacturing units, and institutional buildings, which are fast driving adoption. High-performance insulated panels are also being increasingly used due to rigorous building energy codes and green building programs. Moreover, the fact that they can be installed quickly and are durable, coupled with their excellent thermal insulation properties, is helping to boost the market over the years.

By facing material, the aluminum segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025

The aluminum segment recorded the second-largest market share in 2025 by facing materials, owing to its lightweight construction, high corrosion resistance, and stylish design. Aluminum commercial sandwich panels find wide application in commercial buildings where building design, durability, and ease of installation are critical. They are easy to maintain and can be recycled, which promotes sustainable construction. The use of aluminum panels is also being encouraged by the rising trend toward building facades using modern materials.

By insulation material, the mineral wool segment accounted for the third-largest market share in 2025

The mineral wool segment had the third-largest market share in the year 2025 among insulation materials. Mineral wool panels are popular due to their outstanding fire resistance, sound insulation, and thermal properties. Mineral wool panels are commonly used in industrial plants, commercial buildings, and institutional buildings where fire safety standards are strict. They also offer better sound and moisture resistance, improving building performance. These benefits continue to sustain robust demand in non-residential applications.

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By application, the interior walls segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025

The interior walls segment recorded the second-largest market share in 2025 as insulated partitions are increasingly being installed in commercial, industrial, and institutional structures. These panels offer great thermal insulation, soundproofing, and moisture protection with a hygienic indoor climate. The lightweight design and quick installation shorten project time and reduce labor costs.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the commercial sandwich panels market in 2025

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025 because of strict energy-efficiency guidelines and the widespread use of sustainable construction methods. Demand continues to be driven by strong investments in commercial renovation projects, industrial facilities, logistics centers, and cold storage infrastructure. Commercial sandwich panels are being used at a greater rate due to the push for lower carbon footprints and better building performance in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the commercial sandwich panels companies are Kingspan Group (Ireland), Nucor Corporation (US), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), and Tata Steel (India), and others. Expansions, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and contracts are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the commercial sandwich panels market.

Investment Funding Context

The commercial sandwich panels market is witnessing increasing investment activity, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient building materials, expansion of prefabricated construction, and innovation in high-performance insulation technologies. Deal activity remained relatively stable during 2019–2024, ranging from one to six transactions annually, before accelerating significantly in 2025 with eight deals, representing a 33% increase over 2024. Funding activity grew even more rapidly, rising from USD 36.5 million in 2024 to USD 103.8 million in 2025, marking a 184% year-over-year increase. This sharp rise in capital investment reflects growing investor confidence and increased strategic focus on sustainable construction solutions and advanced panel manufacturing technologies.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the commercial sandwich panels market remained focused on strategic value creation in 2025, with companies prioritizing high-impact transactions over deal volume. While the number of deals moderated to two from 2024 levels, acquisitions increasingly targeted manufacturing expansion, advanced insulation technologies, and regional market penetration. The year's notable transactions reflect the industry's continued focus on strengthening product portfolios and enhancing capabilities to meet the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient commercial building solutions.

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