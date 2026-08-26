CANIDAE AND WALKER HAYES UNLEASH A HEARTFELT NEW ANTHEM FOR NATIONAL DOG DAY

The "Love is a Four-Legged Word (Heartland Version)" anthem and a behind-the-scenes video of Walker Hayes writing and performing the anthem alongside his dogs live on the Canidae brand's YouTube channel, website, and social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok).

"Walker embodies the values that inspired our new Canidae Heartland line – putting in the hard work, showing up for our neighbors, and caring deeply for the pets that become such an important part of our lives," said Lindsey Fash, chief marketing officer for the Canidae brand. "Walker is a natural storyteller and drew inspiration from life with his own dogs to tell a relatable story about the real, unscripted love between a dog and their human."

Farm-Raised Nutrition that Gives Back

Canidae Heartland features high-quality chicken, salmon, or lamb as the first ingredient, and recipes are made without corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Canidae sources regeneratively farmed oatmeal, barley, and sorghum from trusted farmers for its Heartland recipes, which are cooked in its own facility in Brownwood, Texas, with the highest quality and safety standards.

"I'm particular about what goes into my dogs' bowls, and Canidae Heartland is the real deal," said GRAMMY-nominated country artist Walker Hayes. "Puckett and Copper love it, and I love that it's made with farm-raised ingredients by people who care for the land. It's not only great nutrition for my dogs' health and happiness, but it also gives back to communities in need. A donation is made to the American Red Cross for every purchase of Canidae Heartland – and that's something that feels good on every level."

"Lending a Paw, Lending a Hand"

A lyric in Walker Hayes' new anthem, "Love is a Four-Legged Word (Heartland Version)"' speaks to "lending a paw, lending a hand," which nods to the brand's partnership with the American Red Cross. Canidae is donating 1% of every Heartland retail purchase to the American Red Cross to help support people facing all types of emergencies across the country.

"The idea of 'lending a paw, lending a hand' perfectly captures our mission to empower neighbors helping neighbors – every day, we see people step up and lend a hand to their communities through blood donations, disaster relief, and support for military families and more," said Chad Priest, division vice president for the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like Canidae that support the Red Cross mission to help ensure families – including their pets – receive vital comfort and care when it's needed most."

Canidae Heartland is available now in select Walmart locations nationwide and at Walmart.com. To hear the "Love is a Four-Legged Word (Heartland Version)" anthem and learn more about the collaboration with Walker Hayes, visit the Canidae brand's YouTube channel or website at Canidae.com/Heartland.

About Canidae

Founded in 1996, Canidae is a premium pet food brand committed to nourishing pets through purposeful ingredients from the ground up. With a focus on sustainable and regenerative farming practices and nutrient-rich ingredients, Canidae takes pride in providing dogs and cats with a balanced diet for whole body health. Crafted in Canidae's own Brownwood, Texas, facility, the brand's recipes feature nutrient-dense ingredients and responsibly sourced proteins, with a focus on sustainability, quality, and trust. Canidae is part of the Ethos Pet Brands portfolio, which also includes the Natural Balance brand. To learn more, visit https://canidae.com.

About Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. In 2021, his smash hit "Fancy Like" topped every country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs, hit No. 1 at country radio, and gave Hayes his first GRAMMY Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song. That track, as well as follow-up singles "AA," "Y'all Life," and "U Gurl" have made Hayes one of the top-selling and streamed artists in country music. To learn more, visit https://walkerhayes.com.

SOURCE Canidae Pet Food