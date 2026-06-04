CANIDAE LAUNCHES NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN TO HIGHLIGHT THE STORIES BEHIND PURE FARM TO BOWL RECIPES

Premium Pet Food Brand Has Been Making Pet Food Better for 30 Years

BROWNWOOD, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canidae, a trusted name in premium pet nutrition since 1996, today announced the launch of a new integrated brand campaign to support the Canidae Pure Farm To Bowl line of complete and balanced food for dogs. The campaign highlights the origin of key ingredients used in the recipes and reflects the brand's commitment to quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing.

The Canidae brand’s new marketing campaign puts ingredient transparency front and center, showcasing the quality and care behind every Pure Farm to Bowl recipe.

At Canidae, the belief is simple: better pet food starts with better ingredients, and better ingredients start with the people who grow them. The campaign brings this to life through visuals that connect the high-quality ingredients sourced for Canidae Pure Farm to Bowl recipes to its origin, such as wild-caught salmon from the Pacific Ocean, pasture-raised lamb from Oregon, and regeneratively farmed lentils from North Dakota.

"We know pet parents want to feel confident about what they're feeding their pets, and that expectation guides everything we do at Canidae," said Shannon Gorman, director of marketing for Canidae. "This new campaign reflects our commitment to responsible sourcing and greater transparency, giving pet parents a view into where our ingredients come from and the people behind them."

The campaign features stories of the real farmers and responsibly sourced ingredients used in Canidae recipes. The first feature video highlights Kim of Saueressig Farms in North Dakota, a fourth-generation farmer who has continued his family's legacy for more than 15 years and supplies the regeneratively farmed lentils used in select recipes. It closes with a voiceover that reinforces, "the best from trusted farmers to your dog's bowl."

"When you know your ingredients are the best, you stand behind them and the way they are made or grown," said Gorman. "By putting our farmers' stories front and center, we're helping build trust and giving pet parents greater confidence in the food they choose."

The campaign will roll out across owned, earned, and paid channels throughout 2026, supported by increased brand media investment and storytelling designed to drive awareness, trial, and loyalty.

The Canidae Pure Farm To Bowl dog food line was reintroduced in September 2025 and quickly gained excitement among pet parents and retailers. Each recipe is made from responsibly sourced proteins such as grass-fed bison or wild-caught salmon as the first ingredient that provides quality protein to support a dog's strong muscles. Canidae thoughtfully sources nutrient-dense, regeneratively farmed ingredients such as lentils, peas, oats, and barley that help restore and promote soil health. Recipes, which are free from corn, wheat, soy and artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, are made in small batches in Canidae's Brownwood, Texas, facility, reflecting the brand's hands-on approach to quality, safety, and integrity.

To learn more about the Canidae brand and the Pure Farm to Bowl recipes, visit https://Canidae.com.

About Canidae

Founded in 1996, Canidae is a premium pet food brand committed to nourishing pets through purposeful ingredients from the ground up. With a focus on sustainable and regenerative farming practices and nutrient-rich ingredients, Canidae takes pride in providing dogs and cats with a balanced diet for whole body health. Crafted in Canidae's own Brownwood, Texas, facility, the brand's recipes feature nutrient-dense ingredients and responsibly sourced proteins, with a focus on sustainability, quality, and trust. Canidae is part of the Ethos Pet Brands portfolio, which also includes the Natural Balance brand. To learn more, visit https://canidae.com.

SOURCE Canidae Pet Food