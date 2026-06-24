CanPay Celebrates 10 Years of Stable, Low-Cost Pay-by-Bank Payments

After a decade serving regulated retailers, CanPay has processed more than $1.25 billion in consumer purchases and is expanding the value of its platform to traditional retail

LITTLETON, Colo., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CanPay, the pioneering pay-by-bank app and payments network trusted by cannabis retailers and consumers nationwide, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary as one of the most stable, transparent, and cost-effective payment platforms serving regulated retail.

Since launching in 2016, CanPay has helped move cannabis payments away from cash and expensive ATM transactions by giving consumers a secure, easy-to-use way to pay directly from their bank account. Over the past decade, CanPay has processed more than $1.25 billion in consumer purchases, across more than 13 million transactions, for more than 1,300 merchant locations and over 400,000 consumers.

CanPay's 10-year milestone reflects more than transaction volume. It represents a decade of consistent service in one of the most complex payment environments in retail. While cannabis merchants often face frequent payment disruptions, shifting regulations, and unreliable workarounds, CanPay continues operating with the stability that merchants and consumers have come to rely upon.

Today, the same capabilities that made CanPay valuable to cannabis retailers are bringing value to traditional retailers as well. CanPay's platform gives merchants a low-cost, transparent alternative to existing payment networks, helping retailers reduce payment acceptance costs while offering consumers a simple, familiar, and rewarding way to pay from their bank account.

"Over 10 years ago, we set out to build a stable, low-cost, and transparent payment network for an industry that needed a legitimate alternative to cash," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. "There have been many challenges along the way, but those challenges have only made CanPay a stronger platform. Today, we are delivering reliable payments to consumers and merchants that are not only more stable and transparent, but also more rewarding. And the same technology, reliability, and cost advantages that helped us serve regulated retailers for the past decade are now creating meaningful value for traditional retailers looking for an alternative to the existing payment networks."

CanPay's consumer impact has also grown substantially. By allowing consumers to skip ATM withdrawals and expensive convenience fees, CanPay has helped consumers save tens of millions of dollars in ATM fees over the past 10 years. Through the CanPay Points Rewards Program, the company has also awarded more than $1 million in CanPay Points discounts, giving consumers added value every time they choose CanPay at participating retailers.

CanPay has continued to expand its platform beyond in-store payments. The company launched online prepayment capabilities for participating merchant websites and apps, helping bring regulated retail closer to the convenience consumers expect across modern commerce. Most recently, CanPay introduced the industry's first totally free merchant digital gift card program, enabling retailers, including cannabis dispensaries and traditional merchants, to offer and manage digital gift cards at no cost.

Merchants interested in accepting CanPay or learning more about CanPay's payment, rewards, prepayment, and gift card solutions can visit www.canpaydebit.com.

About CanPay

CanPay is a pioneering pay-by-bank app and payments network built to provide transparent, low-cost, and legitimate electronic payments for regulated retailers and traditional merchants. Since 2016, CanPay has helped consumers pay directly from their bank account at participating retailers, reducing reliance on cash, lowering payment costs, and giving merchants a stable, easy-to-use alternative to traditional payment networks.

CanPay is accepted at participating retailers across the United States wherever compliant banking exists. To learn more, visit www.canpaydebit.com.

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CanPay

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Website: www.canpaydebit.com

SOURCE CanPay