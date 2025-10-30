CanPay Launches Industry-First Free Merchant Gift Card Program -- Empowering All Retailers (Including Dispensaries) to Offer Gift Cards at No Cost

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CanPay, the pioneering pay-by-bank app and payments network trusted by traditional and cannabis-retailers alike, is proud to announce the launch of its free merchant gift card program, the first of its kind to offer zero cost to merchants for issuing and managing gift cards. This means that whether a retailer has never offered gift cards — or already does and is looking to cut costs — now they can do so completely free through CanPay's platform.

Why this matters

For too long, many merchants have been held back from offering gift cards because of setup costs, management fees, regulations, and ongoing operational burdens. Others who already run gift-card programs see significant costs eroding profitability. CanPay's new solution flips that paradigm.

Says CanPay's CEO, Dustin Eide:

"With this free gift card program open to all businesses, we're removing one of the last barriers for merchants — cost — and enabling every retailer, including those in regulated industries, to engage customers, build loyalty, and drive incremental sales without paying for the privilege."

Eide's vision follows the company's history of delivering transparent, cost-effective payment solutions to merchants and their customers.

Key Benefits for Merchants

1. Capture incremental sales and raise average transaction value

Gift cards can help boost the total spend per transaction and attract new customers. In many cases, customers redeeming gift cards spend more than the card value.

2. Boost customer acquisition and loyalty

Gift cards are an effective way to bring in new customers — recipients who may not otherwise shop with you — and then convert them into repeat buyers.

3. Provide marketing value and brand visibility

Gift cards serve like mini-billboards, keeping the merchant's brand top-of-mind.

4. Lower friction and cost compared to legacy solutions

Because CanPay's program is free for merchants, the key barrier of legacy gift card programs is eliminated. For merchants already running a gift card program, shifting to CanPay can reduce or eliminate costly infrastructure, issuance and maintenance fees.

5. Available to highly-regulated merchants

Since CanPay already supports regulated industries like cannabis, this gift card program opens up opportunities for retailers in those spaces to participate in the gift-card ecosystem.

Program Highlights

Zero merchant program fees — No setup costs, no ongoing monthly charges, no cost for issuing, no per-transaction fees.

— No setup costs, no ongoing monthly charges, no cost for issuing, no per-transaction fees. Accept gift cards anywhere — Designed for in-store, online, and mobile redemption.

— Designed for in-store, online, and mobile redemption. Full integration with the CanPay payment network — Leveraging CanPay's existing payments infrastructure to support gift-card redemption seamlessly.

— Leveraging CanPay's existing payments infrastructure to support gift-card redemption seamlessly. Ideal for retailers that already offer gift cards — CanPay's free program helps those merchants reduce overhead and improve margins.

— CanPay's free program helps those merchants reduce overhead and improve margins. Perfect for retailers that currently don't offer gift cards — Previously deterred by cost or complexity, they now have a path to participation at no cost.

— Previously deterred by cost or complexity, they now have a path to participation at no cost. Open to traditional retail and cannabis retail — Whether you operate a boutique, a chain, a dispensary, or other regulated business, you can now offer gift cards through CanPay.

How can Merchants learn more

Merchants interested in launching a gift card program via CanPay — either to replace an existing costly program or to start one with no cost — should visit www.canpaydebit.com or contact your CanPay account representative for onboarding details.

About CanPay

CanPay, founded in 2016, is the largest multi-retail and ecommerce pay-by-bank payments network, seamlessly facilitating transactions between consumers' bank accounts and retail businesses. CanPay's easy-to-use payment solution is geared for traditional retailers as well as emerging markets and businesses in highly regulated industries. The CanPay team, with over 30 years of payments industry experience, set out to develop the most stable, reliable payment solution across retail sectors – one that saves both consumers and retailers money compared to traditional payment options, which rely on credit card networks that charge significant fees. CanPay's Purchase Power algorithm minimizes fraud, protecting retailers and consumers. The company continues to build its proprietary network of financial institutions, specialized technology providers, consumers and retailers – with the aim of making payments everywhere safe, simple, low-cost, transparent and even more rewarding. For more information, visit www.canpaydebit.com.

