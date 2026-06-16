CanQualify Launches Major Platform Upgrade to Simplify Contractor Compliance Management

The platform enhancements are designed to simplify contractor and supplier compliance management while improving visibility into qualification, insurance, workforce, and safety information.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CanQualify, a leading contractor and supplier compliance management platform, today announced the launch of a major platform experience upgrade, the introduction of a free self-managed version of InQual, and a roadmap of upcoming workforce management enhancements designed to simplify contractor and supplier compliance management.

The platform enhancements are designed to improve usability, simplify navigation, and create a more efficient experience for organizations managing contractor, supplier, and workforce compliance requirements.

Organizations are continually looking for ways to reduce administrative burden while improving visibility into supplier risk, workforce qualifications, insurance compliance, and safety performance. The latest CanQualify enhancements are designed to simplify these processes while improving the experience for both hiring clients and contractors.

"Organizations are being asked to manage more contractor, supplier, and workforce compliance information than ever before," said Aaron Harker, Founder and Operations Advisor at CanQualify. "These enhancements are designed to simplify that process, improve visibility, and create a better experience for both hiring clients and contractors."

The upgraded CanQualify platform introduces a modernized interface and workflow improvements designed to make contractor and supplier compliance management easier and more intuitive.

Enhancements include simplified navigation, improved dashboard usability, faster access to compliance information, streamlined workflows, enhanced mobile responsiveness, and greater visibility into contractor and supplier compliance status.

The platform enhancements reinforce CanQualify's commitment to delivering a flexible, service-driven approach to contractor and supplier compliance management. CanQualify combines configurable technology with hands-on support to help organizations collect, validate, and monitor contractor and supplier qualification information.

CanQualify also announced the launch of a new free self-managed version of InQual, the company's contractor qualification management solution, allowing contractors and suppliers to independently maintain qualification and compliance information.

The self-managed version of InQual allows companies to:

Maintain company qualification profiles

Upload and manage documentation

Track compliance information

Improve readiness for client qualification requests

The free offering provides contractors and suppliers with a simple way to maintain qualification information year-round, helping reduce administrative burden and improve readiness when new client opportunities arise.

CanQualify also previewed workforce management and training enhancements currently under development and planned for future release.

Upcoming capabilities include:

Expanded employee management functionality

Workforce qualification tracking

Employee training and certification management

Online training courses

Live instructor-led training sessions

Digital training libraries

These enhancements are designed to help organizations centralize employee qualification records, simplify workforce management, and improve visibility into employee compliance and training requirements.

The planned enhancements are intended to help organizations manage workforce qualifications and training alongside contractor compliance information within a single platform.

CanQualify combines technology with hands-on support to help organizations manage contractor and supplier compliance more effectively.

The company's platform supports contractor prequalification, insurance monitoring, workforce qualification tracking, supplier compliance, and safety program validation across multiple industries.

The June 1 release reflects CanQualify's continued commitment to improving contractor and supplier compliance management without increasing complexity for users.

For more information about CanQualify, visit www.canqualify.com.

About CanQualify

CanQualify is a contractor and supplier compliance management platform that helps organizations reduce risk and streamline qualification processes through validated safety, insurance, workforce, and supplier qualification data. The company combines configurable technology with hands-on service and supports organizations that manage complex contractor populations, supplier networks, and compliance requirements across multiple industries.

Media Contact

CanQualify

[email protected]

SOURCE CanQualify