Tang+Company Acquires CanQualify to Enhance Supply Chain Safety and Compliance Solutions

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tang+Company, a leading provider of occupational health, employee screening, and workforce training solutions, today announced the acquisition of CanQualify, LLC, a innovative platform specializing in supplier prequalification and risk management. This strategic acquisition strengthens Tang+Company's portfolio by integrating CanQualify's expertise in verifying contractor and vendor compliance, further empowering clients to build safer, more efficient supply chains.

This strategic move aligns seamlessly with Tang+Company's mission to deliver comprehensive health and safety programs for businesses of all sizes. CanQualify's web-based platform, which connects hiring clients with pre-qualified suppliers while mitigating risks related to safety, sustainability, insurance, and regulatory compliance, will continue to operate independently under Tang+Company. This structure preserves CanQualify's specialized focus while providing access to advanced tools for auditing safety manuals, validating employee training, and streamlining procurement processes—reducing administrative burdens and lowering overall operational costs.

For over 45 years, Tang+Company has been committed to caring for people and helping organizations create healthier, safer, and more compliant workplaces," said Dr. Brian Tang, Co-Chair of the Board. "Acquiring CanQualify represents a pivotal step in our evolution, combining our occupational health services with cutting-edge supplier management technology. Together, we're fostering a positive safety culture, one that not only helps prevent incidents but also strengthens compliance, builds trust across the supply chain, and enhances overall business resilience."

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, CanQualify has established itself as a trusted partner for industries reliant on third-party contractors, including construction, manufacturing, and energy. By automating data collection for safety programs, financials, and employee assessments, the platform has helped clients save time and resources while improving safety cultures through proactive risk identification. Post-acquisition, CanQualify's dedicated customer success team will continue to partner with clients, with enhanced resources from Tang+Company's national network of medical, safety, and training experts.

Aaron Harker, Founder of CanQualify, added, "Since our inception, we've been committed to making supplier prequalification simpler and more effective. Joining Tang+Company opens new opportunities to scale our impact, leveraging their proven infrastructure to deliver even greater value to our shared customers. We're excited about the synergies that will elevate safety standards across supply chains nationwide."

This acquisition comes at a time when supply chain disruptions and heightened regulatory scrutiny are top concerns for U.S. businesses. By merging CanQualify's specialized capabilities with Tang+Company's established services—including on-site healthcare (CAREonsite), screening programs (ASAPcheck), safety training (OSCAsafe) and SaaS workforce health and safety project platform (Spotalign)—the combined entity positions itself as a one-stop resource for holistic risk management.

Clients of both companies can expect uninterrupted service during the transition, with full integration expected by Q1 2026.

About Tang+Company

Tang+Company is a physician-owned leader in occupational health and safety solutions, serving small and medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies for over 45 years. Through its integrated business units—CAREonsite for on-site healthcare, ASAPcheck for employee screening, OSCAsafe for workforce training and safety compliance, and Spotalign for workforce health and safety project compliance management—the company helps organizations reduce incident rates, lower healthcare costs, and achieve regulatory excellence. Headquartered in Torrance, California, Tang+Company is committed to putting people first.

Learn more at www.tangandcompany.com.

About CanQualify

CanQualify provides intuitive software and expert support to qualify and manage suppliers, ensuring compliance with safety, sustainability, and operational requirements. Trusted by hiring clients across multiple industries, the platform streamlines prequalification, connects users with vetted partners, and drives efficiency in supply chain management.

For more details, visit www.canqualify.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Hacker

[email protected]

SOURCE CanQualify