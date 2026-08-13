Canyon Partners Closes Third CLO of 2026 for $500 Million

Transaction brings CLO platform to $13 billion in AUM across 30 active CLOs

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $30 billion global alternative investment manager, today announced the closing of Canyon CLO 2026-2, a $500 million CLO (collateralized loan obligation). The deal marks Canyon's third new issue CLO of the year and 30th active CLO. The CLO will be managed by Canyon's affiliate, Canyon CLO Advisors L.P.

Canyon CLO 2026-2 was arranged by SMBC Nikko. It has a 2.2-year non-call period and 5.2-year reinvestment period and was structured to comply with European risk retention regulations. The transaction achieved a weighted-average cost of debt (WACD) of S+157, with a triple-A tranche spread of S+123.

"The attractive pricing of this transaction in today's market is a strong signal of the recognition our platform has earned and the confidence investors have in leading CLO managers like Canyon," said Erik Miller, Partner and Co-Head of Canyon's CLO business. "We're grateful for the continued support of our investors and remain focused on disciplined portfolio management as we continue to patiently grow the business."

This deal brings the firm's global CLO platform AUM to $13 billion. The equity for Canyon CLO 2026-2 was fully funded by the Canyon CLO Equity Fund IV L.P., Canyon's fourth CLO equity fund, which closed earlier this year with more than $400 million in commitments.

"Our focus has always been on building resilient portfolios and executing transactions that create long-term value for our investors," added Martin Downen, Partner and Co-Head of Canyon's CLO business.

Building on the successful closings of U.S. and European deals earlier this year, Canyon's CLO platform has continued its strong momentum in 2026. Year to date in 2026, Canyon has refinanced or reset 7 deals amounting to approximately $2.2 billion of debt capital, reducing the weighted average cost of debt of these deals by an average of 55 basis points. Since launching its first CLO strategy in 2001, Canyon has issued and managed 37 CLOs and CDOs globally.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit-intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset-backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information, visit www.canyonpartners.com.

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SOURCE Canyon Partners, LLC