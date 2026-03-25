Canyon Partners Acts as Lead Arranger in the $4.8 Billion Unitranche Financing for Thoma Bravo's Merger of Auctane and WWEX Group

DALLAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners, LLC ("Canyon"), a $30 billion global alternative investment manager, today announced that it is acting as lead arranger for the $4.8 billion unitranche financing supporting Thoma Bravo owned Auctane's merger with WWEX Group.

Auctane is a global leader in shipping and logistics technology, supporting e-commerce and small business growth internationally. WWEX Group is a major freight and parcel brokerage company across key modalities. The combined company will create a scaled, end-to-end logistics powerhouse, serving a broad base of digital-first customers with enhanced capabilities.

The financing will enable Thoma Bravo to accelerate the growth of the combined company, leveraging sector expertise to capture operational synergies and invest in innovation across the e-commerce ecosystem.

"The rapid digital transformation of the global economy is creating enormous opportunity, seen in the strong secular tailwinds supporting the innovation and expansion of e-commerce and technology-enabled logistics," said Davide Amico, Partner and Co-Head of Private Credit at Canyon. "The merging of Auctane and WWEX Group positions the combined platform for strategic growth, and we are thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo to support this exciting next phase."

"Auctane and WWEX Group are at the forefront of enabling e-commerce success stories for a wide range of businesses – from entrepreneurs to multinational brands," said Maximilian Lichtenheld, Managing Director at Canyon. "With Thoma Bravo's exceptional operational expertise and track record in technology investing, we are excited to support this partnership as it reflects our continued focus on providing flexible capital solutions to market-leading companies backed by high-quality sponsors."

"We are excited about the next phase of Auctane's growth with its merger with WWEX Group and have strong conviction in the company's long-term growth trajectory as a strong logistics partner for its clients and all stakeholders," said Matt Gilbert, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Thoma Bravo. "Canyon has been a great financing partner throughout this process — their deep credit expertise, professionalism, and collaborative approach made them an ideal partner for this transaction, and we look forward to continuing to work together."

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset-backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information visit www.canyonpartners.com.

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SOURCE Canyon Partners, LLC