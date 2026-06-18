Capacity Crosses $100M ARR, Emerging as a Leading Agentic AI Platform

Capacity built one of the largest agentic AI businesses in the market on a fraction of the capital and 100x the customer base of its better-funded rivals

ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, the agentic support automation platform, today announced it has surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company now serves more than 20,000 organizations, including 20% of the Fortune 50, having grown ARR from $5 million to $100 million in just 3.5 years, making it one of the few independent AI customer experience companies to reach the milestone.

While many of today's well-funded AI agent startups launched in 2023 chasing the LLM moment, Capacity spent nearly a decade building the foundations that turn AI from demos into business results, including knowledge orchestration, deep integrations, agent training loops and an enterprise-grade customer base spanning financial services, healthcare, hospitality, retail and education.

"The market spent the last two years buying AI point solutions and is now waking up to the bill: five vendors, five contracts, five knowledge bases that don't talk to each other," said David Karandish, founder and CEO of Capacity. "Customers don't want another chatbot. They want the work to get done. That's what an agentic platform delivers, and that's what's behind every dollar of our $100M."

Capacity at $100M ARR: The Numbers

20x ARR growth in 3.5 years (from $5M to $100M)

in 3.5 years (from $5M to $100M) Documented customer ROI , including DSW saving $1.5M and Choice Hotels saving nearly $2M

, including DSW saving $1.5M and Choice Hotels saving nearly $2M 250+ native integrations across the modern enterprise stack

Why One Platform Beats Five Tools

Most companies today are stitching together four or five disconnected AI technologies to manage support. Each tool is trained separately, producing inconsistent answers, redundant costs and operational dysfunction. Without a unified platform, unfocused AI investment compounds the problem rather than solving it.

Capacity adheres to a Compound Startup strategy, and the company has constructed the entire customer support journey into one, integrated platform rather than another AI point solution. While this strategy looked contrarian before the agentic era, it has become the only architecture that scales within it.

That platform is built on Capacity's AI Knowledge Orchestration Layer. Clients connect their knowledge, systems and data once. Capacity applies it across:

AI Agents that resolve inquiries across chat, email, SMS and voice.

that resolve inquiries across chat, email, SMS and voice. Agent Assist that gives human agents instant answers and next-best actions during live interactions.

that gives human agents instant answers and next-best actions during live interactions. Post-Interaction Agents that auto-QA 100% of conversations, predict CSAT, surface coaching opportunities and identify automation gaps.

that auto-QA 100% of conversations, predict CSAT, surface coaching opportunities and identify automation gaps. Outbound Campaign Agents that use AI voice and SMS to drive bookings, reduce no-shows and re-engage customers.

Every product draws from the same knowledge layer, enabling updates to occur automatically, answers to stay consistent across channels, and interactions that feed a learning loop, improving both AI and human agent performance over time.

"Every major technology shift produces one or two platforms that define the category. We've spent nine years building the one that wins in agentic AI, and 20,000 customers agree," said Karandish.

To see how Capacity's unified platform is redefining support automation, visit capacity.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Capacity do? Capacity is the agentic support automation platform that powers every customer experience activity from a single AI Knowledge Orchestration Layer, including omnichannel AI agents, real-time agent assist, auto-QA, conversational intelligence and outbound SMS and voice campaigns. More than 20,000 organizations rely on Capacity to deflect repetitive inquiries, empower human agents, automate post-interaction work and run proactive outreach.

Why does $100M ARR matter for Capacity? $100M ARR is the recognized inflection point at which enterprise software companies demonstrate durable product-market fit and operational scale. For Capacity, it also validates a contrarian thesis that a unified, capital-efficient platform serving 20,000 customers will outperform heavily funded point solutions over time.

How is Capacity different from other agentic AI companies? Three ways. First, breadth: Capacity serves 20,000+ organizations across the SMB-to-enterprise spectrum, not just a handful of Fortune 500 design partners. Second, architecture: Capacity is a unified platform spanning agents, assist, post-interaction automation and outbound, not a single-feature tool. Third, capital efficiency: Capacity reached $100M ARR with a fraction of the funding raised by other agentic CX companies, demonstrating that the unit economics of platform AI can work without nine-figure burn.

What is Capacity's Compound Startup strategy? Capacity mapped the customer and employee support journey across 24 distinct steps, then systematically built, partnered or acquired capabilities at each stage. Rather than competing as a single-feature AI tool, the company has assembled a platform spanning agentic self-service, agent assist, post-interaction automation, outbound campaigns, scheduling, quality assurance and knowledge orchestration, all unified by one knowledge layer.

What comes next for Capacity? Deepening platform adoption across its existing customer base, expanding integrations and continuing to build out the customer experience framework.

About Capacity

Capacity is a unified, AI-native agentic support and CX automation platform that streamlines every customer and internal interaction through intelligent automation. More than 20,000 organizations across industries use Capacity for external customer support and internal employee enablement. Capacity supports customers across web, SMS, email, voice, social, Slack, Microsoft Teams, helpdesks and more.

Capacity was founded in 2017 by David Karandish, four years before widespread discovery of large language models (LLMs). David previously served as Founder & CEO at Answers.com, leading the platform from inception to a $960 million exit in 2014.

Learn more at Capacity.com.

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SOURCE Capacity