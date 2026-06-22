Capacity Partners with Etech Global Services to Bring AI-Powered Post-Call Analytics and Professional Services to Enterprise Contact Centers

Partnership brings Capacity's post-call analytics to enterprise contact centers, with ETS Labs providing professional services to Capacity's growing customer base

ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, the agentic support automation platform, today announced a collaboration with Etech Global Services, a leading enterprise contact center outsourcing provider, to deliver professional services to Capacity's enterprise clients through ETS Labs. Under the agreement, ETS Labs will provide certified professional services to organizations deploying Capacity's post-call analytics platform, drawing on its experience designing and implementing production AI solutions for enterprise contact centers.

Through the partnership, ETS Labs will offer services that include:

Post-call analytics deployment and configuration across contact center environments

Integration between Capacity's post-call workflows and existing CRM, telephony, and workforce management platforms

Ongoing performance optimization and managed services for Capacity deployments

The agreement also enables Etech to bring Capacity's post-interaction analytics directly into its own service delivery model, giving enterprise clients across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and technology verticals access to automated post-call analysis that surfaces actionable insights from every customer interaction.

Contact centers face sustained pressure to manage growing interaction volumes while reducing per-contact costs and maintaining service quality. Organizations deploying AI-powered post-call analytics report measurable improvements in visibility into agent performance, customer sentiment, and operational trends. Capacity has processed more than 36 billion automated interactions for over 20,000 organizations globally. Etech manages more than 200 million customer interactions annually across seven sites in three countries.

"The biggest hurdle in enterprise AI isn't building a tool that works; it's embedding that tool into the complex, messy reality of everyday contact center operations," said David Karandish, CEO and Co-Founder of Capacity. "Etech understands this deeply because they've spent 25 years in the trenches. By partnering with ETS Labs, we aren't just giving clients access to our post-call analytics and agentic AI capabilities, we are giving them an experienced team of operators who know exactly how to wire those insights into existing workflows to drive real value. This partnership bridges the gap between powerful automation and seamless operational execution."

"After 25 years of running contact centers, I can tell you the difference between technology that looks good in a demo and technology that holds up when it matters. Capacity has built something that actually works inside the operational reality of a contact center. What we bring through ETS Labs is the people who have lived that reality. The same QEval™ infrastructure we built to automate quality evaluation at scale is part of what we are bringing to Capacity clients. That is not incidental. That is the operational core," said Jim Iyoob, President, ETS Labs and Chief Revenue Officer, Etech Global Services. "Capacity has built a strong post-call analytics capability, and our ETS Labs team brings the operational grounding to make it work inside real contact center workflows. We are not technology consultants who hand off a deployment. We are operators who have managed the work these organizations are trying to automate, and that is a different kind of partnership."

"This partnership reflects how we think about growth at Etech. We are not chasing technology trends. We are making deliberate decisions about where our operational expertise and our technology capabilities create measurable value for clients. Capacity has built a strong platform, and the work our ETS Labs engineers have done to embed QEval™ into production environments gives us something concrete to bring to their customer base. That combination of proven technology and operational experience is what enterprise clients actually need when they are making decisions at this scale," said Matt Rocco, CEO of Etech and ETS Labs.

Looking ahead, the two companies will explore deeper integration between Capacity's post-interaction analytics and Etech's broader service delivery model, with the goal of creating a continuous improvement loop from automated post-call analysis through agent performance management.

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is a unified, AI-native agentic support and CX automation platform that streamlines every customer and internal interaction through intelligent automation. More than 20,000 organizations across industries use Capacity for external customer support and internal employee enablement. Capacity supports customers across web, SMS, email, voice, social, Slack, Microsoft Teams, helpdesks and more. Learn more at Capacity.com.

About Etech Global Services

Etech is a full stack, technology-enabled BPO. As a global minority-owned company, we have spent over two decades building contact center teams grounded in servant leadership. Teams that stay longer, perform stronger, and deliver better customer experiences. Our AI division, ETS Labs, provides the analytics, automation, and Voice AI that make every interaction measurable and every agent conversation actionable. Human expertise and in-house technology, working together to convert your contact center data into decisions that drive real business results. www.etechgs.com

About ETS Labs

ETS Labs by Etech Global Services analyzes over 2 billion customer interactions annually, delivering AI-driven insights that improve quality, performance, and customer experience. Built from decades of operational expertise, ETS Labs transforms what works in real contact center environments into deployable AI that drives measurable business results. Learn more at https://etslabs.ai/.

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SOURCE Capacity