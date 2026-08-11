Capacity Named No. 432 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, Following $100M ARR Milestone and Continued AI Growth

Company Recognized for 813% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, the agentic support automation platform, today announced it has been ranked No. 432 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

This recognition reflects a year of strong momentum, fueled by revenue growth, strategic acquisitions and product innovation. So far in 2026, the company has:

Surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), serving more than 20,000 organizations, including 20% of the Fortune 50. Capacity grew ARR from $5 million to $100 million in just 3.5 years, making it one of the few independent AI customer experience companies to reach the milestone.

Made several strategic point-solution acquisitions to fill gaps across the 24 steps Capacity has identified in the customer experience journey.

Expanded its product offerings, including the launch of its AI Analytics Assistant, which gives customer experience, contact center and operations leaders a new way to turn Capacity data into actionable insights.

"Landing in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for Capacity," said David Karandish, founder and CEO of Capacity. "We have moved fast, made bold bets and stayed close to our customers. This ranking confirms we are building the right company for this moment, and we are nowhere near finished."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and collectively, these companies have added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance; it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is the agentic support automation platform that powers every customer experience activity from a single AI knowledge orchestration layer. Capacity unifies omnichannel AI agents, real-time agent assist, automated quality assurance, conversational intelligence and proactive outbound WhatsApp, SMS and voice campaigns into a single platform so organizations can deliver faster, more consistent support. More than 20,000 organizations rely on Capacity to deflect repetitive inquiries, empower human agents, automate post-interaction work and proactively engage customers. To learn more about Capacity, visit Capacity.com.

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About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Capacity