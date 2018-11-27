Cape Cod Native To Host New Fix and Home Renovation Show, Heart of Oak

The show, produced by Blueview Productions with a title sponsorship from TimberlandPro , will follow Antonik and the team from his company Oak Development & Design , as they embark on the day-to-day adventures of buying, selling, building, renovating, designing and more. True to life, each episode will feature multiple projects and plot lines, and will also include appearances by Antonik's wife, two daughters, stepfather and other "special guests" along the way. Heart of Oak is a true reality show, with no script or shot lists. Viewers can expect an authentic glimpse into developing property, everything from chipping ice out of a foundation hole to the finishing coat of paint.

"I am pumped to have a show that is true to what we do in our industry," says Antonik. "A show that is filled with real life decisions and everyday issues that we truly encounter, not made up obstacles for the camera."

Antonik is no stranger to the camera, nor to the home renovation scene. His on-screen credits include small rolls on Ugly Betty, All My Children and General Hospital and he recently worked with Hood Milk, Shark Ninja Robot and Mission Tortilla Chips on the print side.

He grew up learning the family business of carpentry, and then spent several years in the corporate world before turning his attention back to his true passion. He currently resides in Dedham, MA, and operates his business remotely from a custom built tiny house office that travels with him to job sites.

