Capital Group Completes Purchase of Downtown Los Angeles Headquarters

Purchase of 333 South Hope Street, a 55-story iconic downtown LA landmark, will create a unique vertical campus

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, one of the world's largest and most experienced active investment managers, today announced it completed the purchase of its corporate headquarters in downtown Los Angeles at 333 South Hope Street.

The 55-story building, purchased for $210 million, will support the firm's growth as it expands support for clients as part of a wider global location strategy, including the opening of a new office in Charlotte later this year.

The purchase of the building follows April's announcement of a $70 million per year investment to expand Capital Group's client-facing capabilities, including the addition of approximately 130 new sales and sales support roles over the next two years, many in Los Angeles.

Over time, all Los Angeles based associates, currently working across three locations, will co-locate into one vertical campus. Capital Group today occupies 14 floors of the building and expects to add another 5 floors when all associates are co-located.

"Completing the purchase of 333 South Hope Street reinforces our long-term commitment to our associates, our clients, and our presence in Los Angeles," said Rob Klausner, Chief Operating Officer of Capital Group. "This building has been our home for decades, and as both landlord and anchor tenant, we are making meaningful investments to enhance the workplace experience today while building for the decades ahead."

Los Angeles has been Capital Group's headquarters since its 1931 founding, and the firm continues to be a central part of the city's economic and financial life. In the last 15 years, Capital Group has donated more than $160 million to over 3,000 nonprofits in Los Angeles.

333 South Hope Street was constructed in 1974, Capital Group signed its initial lease in 1976 during the Bunker Hill redevelopment, and has occupied the building since 1978. 333 South Hope will remain a multi-tenant building, with Capital Group as the largest and anchor tenant.

About Capital Group

As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 34 offices around the world, Capital Group manages $3.4 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world*.

*As of April 30, 2026.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

Media contact:

Andre Rosenblatt, Capital Group

[email protected]

(213) 452-2736

All Capital Group trademarks mentioned are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an affiliated company or fund. All other company and product names mentioned are the property of their respective companies.

Statements attributed to an individual represent the opinions of that individual as of the date published and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Capital Group or its affiliates. This information is intended to highlight issues and should not be considered advice, an endorsement or a recommendation.

Capital Client Group, Inc.

SOURCE THE CAPITAL GROUP COMPANIES, INC.