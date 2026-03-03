Capital Group Expands Public-Private Suite with First Equity Strategy

Capital Group KKR U.S. Equity+ blends public and private equity in a single integrated portfolio

Offers access to investments not available to individual investors historically

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, one of the world's largest and most experienced active managers, today announced the launch of Capital Group KKR U.S. Equity+, an important step to broadening investors' access to private markets, through solutions designed for the core of long-term, integrated portfolios. This innovative equity solution invests in and alongside KKR's funds, vehicles and accounts that pursue private equity strategies, which are not generally available to retail investors.

U.S. Equity+ builds on Capital Group and KKR's successful introduction of two public-private credit strategies in 2025 and represents the next step in extending the public-private model to additional asset classes. Equity is foundational to Capital Group, with over $2.7T in assets, and the strategy reflects Capital Group's conviction that long-term equity portfolios can benefit from the intentional integration of public and private investments within a single portfolio.

"Public and private markets are distinct, but they shouldn't be thought of in isolation," said Holly Framsted, Head of Product Group at Capital Group. "U.S. Equity+ is designed around how companies grow, compete, and create value today — across both markets. By bringing high-conviction public equity and private equity together in one integrated portfolio, we're offering investors a more complete way to participate in the evolution of the U.S. equity landscape."

With Capital Group as adviser, approximately 60% of assets will be invested in actively managed large-cap U.S. equities, drawing on Capital Group's long-standing approach to fundamental research and long-term investing. Complementing the public equity portfolio will be an allocation to private companies and investment opportunities that have historically been more difficult, if not impossible, for many investors to purchase.

The strategy is structured as an interval fund, offering periodic liquidity, no accreditation requirements and lower minimums compared to a standalone alternatives offering.

Supporting Advisors Through Education and Portfolio Construction

Beyond product design, Capital Group is committed to helping financial advisors thoughtfully incorporate public-private strategies into client portfolios. Education has been a core pillar of Capital Group and KKR's partnership from the outset, reflecting a shared belief that investor outcomes depend not only on access, but on understanding how public and private investments work together within a broader portfolio.

Through a dedicated education platform, Capital Group provides financial professionals with research, portfolio construction insights, and practical guidance designed to support informed decision-making across market cycles. This includes perspectives from investment professionals across both firms, resources tailored to varying levels of familiarity with private markets, and tools to help advisors assess liquidity, risk, and long-term portfolio fit.

Capital Group KKR U.S. Equity+ reflects both product innovation and a sustained commitment to education — pairing a thoughtfully constructed public-private equity strategy with the guidance and resources financial professionals need to implement it effectively. This approach underscores Capital Group's conviction that public and private equity markets can be brought together into one cohesive allocation, designed to support long-term investors as the equity opportunity set continues to evolve.

About Capital Group

As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 33 offices around the world, Capital Group manages $3.4 trillion in assets for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world*.

*As of January 26, 2026.



For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

KKR is not a sponsor, promoter, investment adviser, sub-adviser, underwriter or affiliate of Capital Group KKR U.S. Equity+.



The registration statement of Capital Group KKR U.S. Equity+ is available from the EDGAR database on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses, which can be obtained from a financial professional and should be read carefully before investing.

Investments in private equity and related strategies involve substantial risks, including limited liquidity, long investment horizons and the potential loss of capital. Private equity strategies may entail exposure to illiquid and difficult to value investments, leverage, operational risks within portfolio companies and heightened market and economic risks. Performance can be significantly affected by factors such as management execution, competitive dynamics and exit conditions. Investors should consult with their financial professional when considering such strategies for their portfolios.

All Capital Group trademarks mentioned are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an affiliated company or fund. All KKR trademarks mentioned are owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Capital Group and KKR are not affiliated. The two firms maintain an exclusive partnership to deliver public-private investment solutions to investors.

Capital Client Group, Inc.

Media Contact

Hannah Coan

SOURCE THE CAPITAL GROUP COMPANIES, INC.