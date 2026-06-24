Caplight Raises $16M Series A led by BlackRock and Fin Capital to power the next era of private markets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caplight Technologies has closed a $16 million Series A led by BlackRock and Fin Capital, with strategic participation from UBS Investment Bank. The round extends its lead in venture secondary data and fuels expansion across private market data and agentic workflows for research and transactions.

Caplight's data shows VC has tripled into a $12+ trillion asset class in three years, outpacing the infrastructure built to navigate it. Caplight unifies private markets data and investing in one platform: 100,000 company and investor profiles, $4 trillion in funding round data, $300+ billion in proprietary secondary data, and $5+ billion in daily live transaction flow. Customers collectively manage over $52 trillion in assets and access Caplight via platform, API, and MCP server.

"Transparency unlocks private markets for institutional investors," said Javier Avalos, CEO of Caplight. "We give the world's best investors the data they need to understand the venture market and the infrastructure to participate in it. In an age where proprietary data is at a premium, we're proud to be their source of truth."

BlackRock joins as a strategic investor, supporting the company's mission to improve private market transparency, data infrastructure, and secondary market liquidity. The investment establishes a framework for future collaboration across BlackRock's private markets and technology ecosystem, including Aladdin and Preqin.

"With private markets becoming a growing part of portfolios, investors are increasingly demanding better data, transparency, and efficient secondary market infrastructure," said Kunal Khara, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Aladdin Product at BlackRock. "We believe Caplight is well positioned to serve these evolving client needs and are excited to support the company as it continues to scale its business."

Fin Capital, a leading fintech-focused investor and longtime Caplight backer, led the round alongside BlackRock. New investor LEAP Global Partners co-led. UBS Investment Bank joined as a strategic investor. Existing backers DB1 Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Deutsche Börse Group, Better Tomorrow Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, and Dash Fund increased their positions.

About Caplight Caplight Technologies, Inc. is building data and transaction infrastructure for venture capital. The platform combines proprietary private company data with a marketplace that connects investors and broker-dealers for secondary market liquidity. The company was founded by Javier Avalos and Justin Moore in 2021, and is based in San Francisco.

Securities transactions are offered through Caplight Markets LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

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SOURCE Caplight