Caplight and Mainstreet Media Partner to Bring Private Markets to Athlete Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caplight, a leading data platform for private markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Mainstreet Media, the community redefining how athletes build wealth beyond sports. Together, the two companies are giving athlete investors, founders, and operators access to insights once reserved for institutional investors.

"Private markets are becoming increasingly important to investors of all kinds," said Javier Avalos, CEO of Caplight. "We're excited to partner with Mainstreet Media to bring our data, and deal flow access to the next generation of athlete investors."

"Private markets have always been a powerful driver of wealth creation but notoriously hard to access," said AK Okereke, Co-Founder of Mainstreet Media. "Having spent years investing and operating in this space, I've seen how access to real-time data changes everything. Our partnership with Caplight gives our community the same institutional-quality insights so they can invest with confidence."

With this partnership, Mainstreet Media and Caplight are breaking down barriers - giving athletes, investors, founders, and operators the tools they need to build wealth in private markets.

About Caplight

Caplight is a leading data and trading platform tracking tens of thousands of VC-backed private companies. It is trusted by institutional asset managers, investment banks, and venture capital firms to make data-driven decisions and access liquidity in the fast-evolving world of private markets.

About Mainstreet Media

Mainstreet Media is where culture meets capital. The media platform is paving new roads to private markets, helping athlete investors, founders, and operators build wealth, influence, and legacy beyond sports. It has built a community of over 4,500+ members across NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, WNBA, UFC, LPGA, FIBA, and beyond. Sign up for the newsletter here.

