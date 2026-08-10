Captain "Red" Flowers and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Relaunch The Great Loop Challenge to Raise $1 Million for Kids Fighting Cancer

DELAND, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) has relaunched The Great Loop Challenge, powered by Honda Marine, an expanded continuation of the extraordinary awareness campaign led by Captain Scott "Red" Flowers in 2024. Flowers completed the iconic 6,000‑mile Great Loop in a record‑setting 19 days and 19 hours aboard a 28‑foot boat, drawing national attention to the urgent need for increased funding for pediatric cancer research. Building on that momentum, NPCF and Captain Red are returning with a larger, more ambitious second chapter.

Captain Red & Pediatric Cancer Warrior Greyson at The Great Loop Challenge Launch on August 8, 2026.

Originally conceived as Captain Red's personal quest to break a world record while spotlighting the lack of funding for pediatric cancer research, the inaugural Great Loop Challenge successfully elevated national awareness. However, the collective fundraising goal of $1 million remains unmet. The Great Loop Challenge 2026 aims to finish what the first mission started — rallying supporters across the country to help fund safer, more effective treatments for children battling cancer.

This past Saturday, Captain Red set sail in a custom 30‑foot Portā DARK:30 Velocity boat and is expanding the route to more than 7,300 nautical miles. He hopes to beat his previous time and complete the final stretch of his $1 million fundraising goal.

"When I see these children fighting cancer, I am amazed at their courage and strength. Please help us raise money to give the 43 children diagnosed every day better treatment options; they deserve it," said Captain Red.

"Captain Red and his team embody the character, grit, and perseverance that define true champions. Their mission to break another record is matched only by their commitment to funding critical research for children battling cancer. Join us in supporting their journey — every donation fuels hope," said David Frazer, NPCF CEO.

Donations can be made at NationalPCF.org/GreatLoopChallenge, with all proceeds benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's mission to fund less toxic, more targeted treatments for pediatric cancer.

Supporters can follow Captain Red's journey on social media and at NationalPCF.org/GreatLoopChallenge. The public is encouraged to share photos or videos if they spot Captain Red along the route using #GREATLOOPCHALLENGE, #WHERESRED, and #43ADAY.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation®

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a top‑rated nonprofit dedicated to funding research to develop less toxic, more effective treatments for pediatric cancer. For more than 30 years, NPCF has collaborated with leading hospitals and research institutions nationwide to accelerate the discovery of better therapies for children. Learn more at NationalPCF.org.

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine, a division of Honda Power Sports & Products, markets a complete range of marine outboard motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for more than 60 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 350 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation