National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Brings Fashion Funds the Cure to Washington, D.C. to Elevate the Urgent Need for Pediatric Cancer Research Funding

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) will host its nationally recognized Fashion Funds the Cure event on Friday, February 6, 2026, bringing together families, advocates, researchers, and supporters for an unforgettable evening that blends high fashion with heartfelt purpose. Held at the iconic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, the event will celebrate the courage of children fighting cancer and spotlight the critical need for increased pediatric cancer research funding.

A pediatric cancer warrior walks the runway at a National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Fashion Funds the Cure event.

As institutional research budgets tighten, the stakes for children with cancer continue to rise. Pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States, yet only a small fraction of national cancer funding is directed toward treatments designed specifically for kids. NPCF is using this moment to elevate the national conversation and ensure that children's needs remain front and center.

"Every child deserves the chance to grow up, dream big, and live a full life," said NPCF CEO David Frazer. "Fashion Funds the Cure brings their stories to the spotlight and reminds the country why continued investment in pediatric cancer research is essential. We see the problem, and we are driving the solution."

Proceeds raised from this event will support NPCF's mission to develop safer, more effective treatments through collaborative research across 40 leading hospitals nationwide.

The evening will feature:

Runway walks pairing pediatric cancer fighters with professional models

Spotlights on each child's dreams for the future

Celebrations of research breakthroughs made possible through NPCF's Sunshine Project

Opportunities for guests to directly support ongoing research and clinical trials

NPCF has invited several national leaders and distinguished guests whose presence would underscore the broad, shared commitment to improving outcomes for children facing cancer.

"Supporting children's health is something that unites us," Frazer added. "We are grateful for every partner who stands with families in this fight."

Event Details

Event: Fashion Funds the Cure benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Location: Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, 1301 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20240

Time: Reception begins at 5:30 pm; Runway Show starts at 7:00 pm

Tickets & Donations: Please visit Nationalpcf.org/Washington

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PEDIATRIC CANCER FOUNDATION:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation® (NPCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials to develop less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and eliminate childhood cancer. Our collaborative research model includes 40 hospital partners and leading scientists. Since its inception, the NPCF has donated over $50 million to research and has funded over 30 project initiatives.

The NPCF is a top-rated charity with a 100% score for financial transparency and responsibility, and has received 4 stars from Charity Navigator for the past 14 years. To learn more about the foundation, visit NationalPCF.org.

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation