Captello Launches CapChat™, the Industry's Most Advanced and Automated Analytics Platform Ever Built for Events.

Plain-language answers checked against live records, dashboards, and reports that build themselves, and the same intelligence inside Captello and in the AI platforms teams already use.

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captello, The Only Event-to-Revenue Intelligence Platform, today announced the general availability of CapChat™, a purpose-built intelligence layer that lets anyone ask questions about their event, meeting, engagement, and revenue data in plain language and get answers verified against live records before they appear.

CapChat joins Captello's Event Revenue Intelligence pillar, where it sits alongside Revelation™. Revelation is the enterprise analytics engine. CapChat is the conversation over the same data. Together they close the distance between an event interaction and a defensible revenue number.

Better answers start with better data

Most AI analytics products reason over data they did not build, arriving through an endpoint with no understanding of what any of it means. With Captello, data begins at the source that built the data in the first place. Because lead capture, data enrichment, meeting management, activations, and revenue intelligence all run on one platform, CapChat inherits the structure, relationships, and meaning of every Captello data point rather than inferring them.

That advantage compounds with the customer's own systems. A smart data lake unifies structured and unstructured sources into one connected view, from CRM records and spreadsheets to meeting transcripts and support history, and connects the dots without anyone predefining fields or queries.



With 9,000+ CRM, marketing automation, and system integrations, 300+ registration platform integrations, and the Captello Proprietary 5-Layer Enrichment Engine backed by the 125+ provider Captello Enrichment Network delivering up to a 98% match rate, the record CapChat reasons over is complete, enriched, and already tied to the customer's CRM.

Then CapChat checks its work. Every answer is verified against live records before it reaches the screen, with no invented figures and full traceability back to the data behind each number.

Two paths to the same intelligence

1: The Captello CapChat MCP Server.

The full library of Captello event, meeting, engagement, and revenue data is available inside Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and any Model Context Protocol client. Teams ask in plain language and get raw records, finished analysis, or a chart without leaving the workspace they are already in. It is read-only by design, locked to the account, admin-controlled, and masked at source, so AI can ask anything and change nothing.

2: The Captello Standard MCP Server with API-based connectors.

A second access path reads live data directly from source systems through their APIs, pulling CRM, marketing, support, and meeting platform records into the connected view. Data is refreshed on a regular cadence, so a saved view is current the moment it opens.

Dashboards and reports that build themselves

Pin a result, ask CapChat to compile it, and add filters on command. Every change is versioned and every view refreshes on its own as new data arrives. Reports generate at the angle and depth the customer chooses, from executive summary to detailed breakdown, carrying their logo, branding, and formatting. Persistent memory learns each team's products, segments, pipeline stages, and vocabulary, and self-enrichment fills missing fields and flags records that arrived incomplete. The platform gets sharper every time someone asks.

The result is self-serve intelligence for everyone, not only analysts. No waiting on a spreadsheet pull. No confident guesses. No number anyone has to defend without a trail.

Enterprise-grade by construction, not by claim

CapChat arrives on a platform with 10+ years of real-world event experience, built on 15+ years of sales and marketing SaaS software, and shaped by years of continuous customer feedback through development. That depth shows in the details enterprises test first: SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certification, GDPR compliance, enterprise SSO, admin-controlled access, and sensitive data masked at source.

"CapChat was not bolted onto someone else's data. We built it on a platform we designed ourselves, which is why it understands what a number means, not only what it says."

"Event teams have spent years defending budgets with spreadsheets and estimates. CapChat gives them an answer they can trace, in the time it takes to ask the question. That is what maturity in this category looks like." – Ryan Schefke, Chief Executive Officer, Captello

The demand is documented. In the EMS25 white paper, 73% of event marketers rank analytics and reporting as the most important lead capture feature, and 47% report struggling to integrate event data into their CRM. CapChat answers both in one motion.

To see CapChat and the wider Captello platform in action, request a demo at https://www.captello.com/demo/.

About Captello

Captello is the lead capture system of record for enterprise event programs, connecting every event interaction to attributable pipeline. As the system of record for third-party events, Captello captures every conversation, meeting, and activation across trade shows, conferences, and field programs, and routes it to your CRM with AI-powered insights that align Sales, Marketing, and Events. A profitable company trusted by AT&T, IBM, Amazon, GE, Philips, and Thomson Reuters, Captello delivers world-class support and enterprise-grade security.

SOURCE Captello