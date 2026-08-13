CAR Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Pentwater Capital Management LP (CAR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 29, 2026

A securities class action alleges that Matthew Halbower, Pentwater Capital Management's founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, personally directed the accumulation and sudden dumping of Avis Budget Group shares that allegedly cost investors billions in value.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) that a securities class action is pending against Pentwater Capital Management LP and its founder and chief executive, Matthew Halbower, on behalf of purchasers of Avis securities between February 20, 2025 and April 21, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Avis shares peaked at $765.94 on April 21, 2026, then collapsed to close at $182.005 on April 28, 2026. Pentwater is alleged to have sold 4.3 million shares for gross proceeds of $1.75 billion on April 22 and April 23, 2026. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 29, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendant

Halbower is identified in the action as Pentwater's Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer. Unlike many securities cases where an executive is alleged to have merely signed filings, the complaint charges that Halbower personally reported ownership of the Avis position alongside the firm, with SEC filings disclosing that he individually held 4,327,200 shares (12.3%) as of March 6, 2026 and 7,824,100 shares (22.2%) as of April 7, 2026.

Alleged Individual Direction of the Trading Scheme

The pleading asserts that Pentwater and Halbower steadily accumulated a massive equity stake despite what it characterizes as weak underlying Avis fundamentals, and that this buying, combined with heavy short interest, allegedly produced a short squeeze that inflated the value of the position. As averred, only after the price peaked did the alleged dumping of shares begin.

Alleged Personal Liability Points for Investors

Halbower is named as a defendant under Sections 9(a) and 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5, not merely as a firm principal.

SEC filings allegedly reported his individual beneficial ownership rising from 12.3% to 22.2% of Avis stock within roughly one month.

reported his individual beneficial ownership rising from 12.3% to 22.2% of Avis stock within roughly one month. Those disclosures allegedly included call options covering 254,700 and later 775,800 shares of common stock.

included call options covering 254,700 and later 775,800 shares of common stock. Pentwater's total economic interest allegedly reached 51% through stock and cash-settled swaps by March 2026.

reached 51% through stock and cash-settled swaps by March 2026. The complaint contends a sophisticated fund and its chief investment officer knew precisely the market effect of the alleged trading.

trading. Avis later disclosed a $650 million settlement of Section 16(b) short-swing profit claims involving Pentwater and affiliated persons.

"Corporate officers and investment principals have a duty to ensure their trading and public disclosures do not distort the market, and this complaint alleges that a 51% economic interest was built and unwound in ways that harmed ordinary Avis shareholders," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the CAR Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the CAR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Pentwater Capital Management LP and Matthew Halbower, Pentwater's Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, whose individual beneficial ownership of Avis stock was reported in SEC filings during the relevant period.

Q: How much did CAR stock drop? A: Shares reached a peak closing price of $713.97 on April 21, 2026. The following day, the stock fell approximately 37.82%, or $270.03, to close at $443.94. Shares slid a further approximate $261.94, closing at only $182.005 on April 28, 2026. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the CAR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CAR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com