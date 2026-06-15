Card Integrity Awarded 2026 Supplier Award for Strategic Partnership from Iowa State University Procurement Services

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Integrity is pleased to announce acceptance of Iowa State University Procurement Services Department's 2026 Supplier Strategic Partnership Award. Card Integrity is a two-time recipient of this award, having last received it in 2022. In 2026, Card Integrity won the award for its assistance with Iowa State University's cardholder recertification process, which was presented to only ten out of around 11,000 suppliers.

Senior Partner Doug Hindsley (left) and Forensic Principal Amanda Todhunter (right) of Card Integrity accept the 2026 Strategic Partnership award from Cory Harms, Chief Procurement Officer at Iowa State University (center).

The Strategic Partnership Award recognizes extraordinary collaboration and innovation between a contracted supplier and Iowa State University. For the past eight years, Card Integrity has provided purchasing card Expense Monitoring services and quarterly reports for more than 240 of Iowa State University's departments on campus. More recently, Card Integrity began to help Iowa State University with its cardholder recertification process through the Cardholder Training service.

"Card Integrity created a stable, user-friendly solution where previous systems fell short," said Iowa State University Procurement Services in a video released on their website. "Their team developed fully customized recertification courses complete with Iowa State branding, randomized question banks, clear completion messaging, and seamless integration."

Card Integrity's business model is driven by customer service and fueled by a team that is willing to adapt solutions to meet the new policies and procedures that clients value. Iowa State University, an Expense Monitoring service client for nearly a decade, brought in the company's expertise to help with purchasing card training in 2025.

"Our entire team at Card Integrity is once again honored and proud to receive the Strategic Partnership Award," said Amanda Todhunter, Forensic Principal at Card Integrity. "To be recognized as one of ten suppliers in this way, out of over around 11,000, is a special distinction from a longtime client. We aim to continue to improve and fine tune the service to provide Iowa State University with the best service we can for many more years to come."

To learn more about Card Integrity's Cardholder Training service, click here.

To learn more about Card Integrity's Expense Monitoring service, click here.

About Card Integrity

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity brings greater insight, transparency, and flexibility to the expense review process while serving its government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, and transportation clients. Expense monitoring and reporting by Card Integrity offer customers easy access to hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance, and streamline notifications. Leading organizations rely on Card Integrity services for stronger controls, greater insights, and smarter spend.

Media Contact:

Zachary Machi

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SOURCE Card Integrity