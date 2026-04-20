Card Integrity Introduces Minerva Procurement AI Assistant

The Minerva AI Chatbot provides a more efficient way for organizations to handle their employees' purchasing and finance questions.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Integrity officially introduced its newest service, the Minerva Procurement AI Assistant. Minerva is an AI Chatbot designed to be an instant purchasing and finance resource for employees at organizations across industries, including those in higher education, municipalities, and corporations. Because employees often need an answer to their questions quickly, Minerva serves as not just a resource for employees, but it also frees up time for purchasing and finance teams.

Card Integrity officially introduced its newest service, the Minerva Procurement AI Assistant.

Minerva is tailored to each organization's purchasing policies, and is aligned with how the specific institution operates. It can be set up and deployed quickly and requires no maintenance or upkeep from the end-user.

Minerva is a true generative artificial intelligence and a service, not a simple website "chatbot" plugin. It does not provide "canned" or "out of the box" answers. Importantly, it does not obtain answers from sources outside of the organization. It relies on Card Integrity's base knowledge and on the documentation and sources that the organization provides it, and it builds a knowledge base strictly from that information. This means that every organization's version of Minerva is unique to their policy.

Minerva also does not have access to sensitive information such as individual card numbers, personal information, and it protects data through secure processing. This allows Minerva to be a secure and convenient method for obtaining answers to purchasing questions.

"We are excited about the launch of Minerva and the value that it can bring to our clients," said Doug Hindsley, Senior Partner at Card Integrity. "We developed Minerva to be the first place employees go to for purchasing or finance guidance."

To learn more about Card Integrity, visit their website at https://cardintegrity.com/

To learn more about Minerva, visit https://cardintegrity.com/products/minerva-portal/.

About Card Integrity:

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity brings greater insight, transparency, and flexibility to the expense review process while serving its government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, and transportation clients. Expense monitoring and reporting by Card Integrity offers customers easy access to hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance, and streamline notifications. Leading organizations rely on Card Integrity services for stronger controls, greater insights and smarter spend.

Media Contact:

Zachary Machi

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630-501-1507

SOURCE Card Integrity