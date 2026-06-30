Cardinal Infrastructure Group Announces Completion of First Asphalt Plant

RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNL) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") today announced the completion of construction on its first asphalt processing plant near Raleigh, a milestone in the Company's strategy to own all aspects of civil infrastructure delivery across its growing footprint.

The plant is capable of producing 400 tons of hot mix asphalt per hour and gives Cardinal direct control over mix design, production scheduling and material quality. The plant further enhances Cardinal's ability to deliver on tight project timelines by reducing dependence on third-party suppliers.

"Owned asphalt production is a natural step in our vertical integration journey and marks a significant advantage for our customers as we fully control quality, delivery and schedules," said Jeremy Spivey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal. "We're excited for what it means for our ability to deliver integrated infrastructure projects across the Southeast."

About Cardinal

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest‑growing, full‑service infrastructure service providers. The company delivers integrated civil and site‑development solutions across high‑growth markets through a self‑performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and market‑leading subsidiaries. This model enables efficient turnkey project execution at scale while maintaining focus on building long-term client relationships. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to Integrity from the Ground Up.

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.