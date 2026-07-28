Cardinal Infrastructure Group Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNL) ("Cardinal" or "the Company") today announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before markets open on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, and will hold a conference call the same day at 10:30 am ET.

Webcast information and supporting materials, including a presentation, press release and additional financial information will be available on the Company's website prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Cardinal

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: CDNL) is one of the Southeast's fastest‑growing, full‑service infrastructure service providers. The company delivers integrated civil and site development solutions across high‑growth Sunbelt markets through a self‑performing model supported by skilled labor, specialized fleets and a platform of market‑leading subsidiaries, enabling efficient, turnkey project execution at scale. Cardinal's strategy is grounded in operational discipline, market expansion and a commitment to Integrity from the Ground Up.

SOURCE Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc.