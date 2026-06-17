CareSource Georgia Announces Dr. Tamika Lasege as Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSource, a nonprofit, mission-driven managed care organization, has named Dr. Tamika Lasege as the new chief medical officer (CMO) for CareSource Georgia.

Dr. Lasege will oversee CareSource Georgia's clinical strategy and work with providers and community-based organizations to develop programs that improve the quality of care and strengthen population health initiatives, including those that support maternal and infant health, behavioral health and chronic disease management.

Dr. Tamika Lasege is CareSource Georgia's new CMO.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Lasege to the CareSource team," said David Donohue, president of CareSource Georgia. "Her clinical background and experience in healthcare operations will be instrumental as we work to improve health outcomes for families throughout Georgia."

Dr. Lasege brings extensive healthcare experience to her role, having previously practiced as a board-certified neonatologist and pediatrician and held multiple senior leadership roles across healthcare organizations nationwide. Previous roles include serving as the CMO at UnitedHealthcare in Georgia and, most recently, as the Georgia market medical executive at Cigna, leading medical strategy planning.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that is focused on improving our members' lives through a whole-person approach to health care," said Dr. Lasege. "My professional life has been devoted to improving health outcomes of underserved populations, and I look forward to working with our CareSource Georgia team to positively impact the well-being of members across the state."

Dr. Lasege holds a Master of Health Care Administration (MHA) from University of Cincinnati, a Medical Degree (MD) from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and a biology degree from Yale University. She is also active on several boards, including Families First, and resides in Atlanta with her family.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, managed care organization making health care accessible to 430,000 Georgians. The organization offers comprehensive health insurance plans including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare to improve its members' health and well-being. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social drivers of health, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit us at www.caresource.com/ga/plans/, or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

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Adam Summers

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SOURCE CareSource

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