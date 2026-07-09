CareSource Invitational to Feature Legendary Ohio Rivals in First-Ever Outdoor College Basketball Doubleheader to Champion Mental Health Programs

Ohio teams meet in October at the newly renovated Lindner Family Tennis Center to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention among young people

DAYTON, Ohio, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CareSource Invitationals will debut a first-of-its-kind outdoor college basketball experience, featuring a marquee of legendary Ohio rivals at the newly renovated Lindner Family Tennis Center. Taking place on Wednesday, October 7, the event will transform the iconic facility into a stadium-style basketball arena—bringing fans closer to the action while raising awareness and funds for adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention.

CareSource Invitational outdoor basketball doubleheader will showcase Ohio rivalries—Cincinnati vs. Ohio State and Xavier vs. Dayton—on Oct. 7, 2026, raising awareness and funds for adolescent and young adult mental health programs.

The event tips off with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats playing the Ohio State Buckeyes. Their rivalry dates to 1961 and 1962, when the two teams met in consecutive national championship games. Following that, the Xavier University Musketeers will face the University of Dayton Flyers in a rivalry dating back to 1920. Xavier won and currently holds the Blackburn/McCafferty Trophy, named after legendary coaches of the two teams.

Now in its fourth year, the CareSource Invitationals support mental health awareness with a focus on the foundational message "It's OK to not be OK." In addition to normalizing mental health conversations, the series of collegiate games raises funds for nonprofit mental health and suicide prevention organizations. To date, CareSource has raised more than $500,000 to support Jay's Light and other organizations nationwide.

"Mental health is a serious issue for young people in high school and college," said Scott Markovich, CareSource executive vice president, markets and products. "The CareSource Invitationals bring people together for an exciting evening of athletic competition, but they also provide a platform for students, coaches and players to talk openly and connect with support."

According to a recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 40% of high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness; 29% experience poor mental health; 20% seriously consider attempting suicide; and 10% attempt suicide.

Ahead of each invitational, CareSource, in partnership with collegiate coaches, hosts a local high school pep rally, where students can take to the court alongside players and coaches and engage in positive, encouraging conversations about mental health.

The four Ohio Division I teams will be the first basketball teams to play at the Lindner Family Tennis Center following the $260 million renovation completed in August 2025. The Tennis Center is an outdoor 40-acre sports and entertainment complex best known as the home of the Cincinnati Open.

Tickets for the event will initially be sold through the ticket offices at all four universities before being made available to the public later this summer. Tickets will be good for both games.

Those struggling or in crisis are encouraged to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, where help is available 24/7.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social drivers of health, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About the CareSource Invitationals

The CareSource Invitationals are a series of college basketball games focused on raising awareness and funds for adolescent and young adult mental health, with an emphasis on suicide prevention. Launched in 2023, these events are part of CareSource's commitment to addressing whole-person health in communities through physical engagement and mental health support. Invitationals have engaged more than 10,000 high school students and reached over 100,000 college basketball fans nationwide.

Contact: Vicki McDonald, [email protected]

SOURCE CareSource