CARFAX: These States Are Furthest Behind on Car Maintenance

Millions of Drivers Behind on Recommended Maintenance as Back-to-School Driving Begins

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of families head back to school and return to daily commutes, carpools and after-school activities, many drivers may be putting those extra miles on vehicles already overdue for maintenance. One in four drivers nationwide are behind on recommended vehicle maintenance, according to CARFAX data.

In 38 states, at least one in four drivers are behind on recommended maintenance. Mississippi has the highest percentage at 31%, followed by Virginia, Texas, Alabama and Georgia. New York, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Arizona are also among the states where roughly one in four drivers are behind.

Manufacturer-recommended maintenance is designed to help keep vehicles running safely and reliably while helping drivers avoid potentially costly problems down the road. Recommended services can include tire rotations, oil changes, air filter replacements, brake service, transmission and brake fluid changes, and more.

States With the Most Drivers Behind on Recommended Maintenance:

Mississippi – 31% Virginia – 27% Texas – 27% Alabama – 27% Georgia – 27% South Carolina – 26% Kentucky – 26% Arkansas – 26% Arizona – 26% New York – 26%

"Keeping up with recommended maintenance is one of the best ways drivers can protect themselves, their families, and their investment," said Paul Nadjarian, CARFAX's Chief Product Officer. "Our free CARFAX Car Care helps take the guesswork out of vehicle ownership by giving drivers timely reminders about upcoming maintenance, recalls, and other important vehicle updates."

Putting off routine maintenance can put drivers at risk and turn a small maintenance need into a costly repair. For example, delaying an oil change can contribute to serious engine damage, potentially resulting in thousands of dollars in repair costs. Skipping tire rotations can lead to uneven wear, reduced traction and a greater risk of a flat or blowout.

For those last few Summer road trips, and before the school-year routine gets into full swing, CARFAX recommends drivers:

Check and fix any routine maintenance and recalls: Before you go on your road trip, check for recalls for free at carfax.com/recall or through the CARFAX Car Care app.

Before you go on your road trip, check for recalls for free at carfax.com/recall or through the CARFAX Car Care app. Inspect your tires: Look for uneven wear, cracks, bulges or low tread. Don't forget to check the spare, if your vehicle has one.

Look for uneven wear, cracks, bulges or low tread. Don't forget to check the spare, if your vehicle has one. Check your fluids: Make sure your engine oil, coolant, brake fluid and windshield washer fluid are at appropriate levels. Summer heat can be especially tough on engines and cooling systems.

Make sure your engine oil, coolant, brake fluid and windshield washer fluid are at appropriate levels. Summer heat can be especially tough on engines and cooling systems. Test your battery: Extreme temperatures can shorten battery life, especially for older batteries.

Extreme temperatures can shorten battery life, especially for older batteries. Check your air conditioning: Make sure your A/C is working properly.

Make sure your A/C is working properly. Pack an emergency kit: Include jumper cables, flashlight, first-aid supplies, drinking water and other basic tools.

As always, it's important to slow down, as speed is a significant factor in car crashes. And with temperatures rising, remember to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, as interior temperatures can become dangerously hot in a matter of minutes. Drivers can check for outstanding maintenance needs by downloading the free CARFAX Car Care app, which provides timely reminders about upcoming services, from routine maintenance to important safety recalls.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of Mobility Global Inc. (NYSE: MBGL), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value, and the flagship CARFAX Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and USA Today. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

Mobility Global is the world's standard for automotive information, providing critical data and analytics across the full vehicle lifecycle. Mobility Global supports the world's major automotive manufacturers, suppliers, dealer groups, media, financial institutions, and consumers with data, forecasts, insights, technology, and innovation. For more information, visit mobilityglobal.com.

SOURCE CARFAX