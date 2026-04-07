CARFAX Report Now Delivers Future Reliability Based on a Vehicle's Unique VIN-Specific History

News provided byCARFAX
Apr 07, 2026, 09:00 ET
CARFAX Report Predicts a Specific Vehicle's Future to Help Shoppers Choose with Confidence
CENTREVILLE, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, consumers can compare the future Reliability of specific cars they might consider buying, which will help them confidently make the right choice for their next vehicle purchase. Until now, reliability information from other companies has been based on general information, such as a vehicle's make and model. Only CARFAX can provide the future Reliability for a specific car, never before seen in the industry, giving shoppers the long-term perspective they need to choose the right vehicle.
As the leader in ownership, service, and damage history, CARFAX is uniquely positioned to provide future Reliability insights at the individual vehicle level, setting a new standard for helping millions of people make better informed decisions when buying and owning a vehicle.
"This marks an important milestone for CARFAX and for the people who rely on our data every day," said Paul Nadjarian, Chief Product Officer at CARFAX. "With over 151,000 data sources and more than 35 billion records, we're introducing a powerful new insight into a vehicle's lifecycle. Much like a crystal ball, our future Reliability will help shoppers understand the road ahead, including what repairs to anticipate and what they may cost, and soon, insights into how long that car will last – empowering consumers to buy with confidence and help them plan ahead."
Share this article