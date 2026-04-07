CARFAX Report Now Delivers Future Reliability Based on a Vehicle's Unique VIN-Specific History

Future Reliability now appears prominently at the top of the CARFAX Report as part of a newly redesigned header that presents a vehicle's story at a glance through three powerful lenses: Past, Present, and Future.

Past: Detailed ownership, service, and damage history for that specific vehicle

Detailed ownership, service, and damage history for that specific vehicle Present: History-Based Value based on the vehicle's unique VIN-specific history

History-Based Value based on the vehicle's unique VIN-specific history Future Reliability: Insights only CARFAX can provide, helping consumers understand future dependability, needed to help them confidently choose the right vehicle

With future Reliability on the CARFAX Report, dealers are already seeing increased consumer confidence as they share a more complete picture of each specific vehicle, enabling more informed conversations.

"It gives the consumer more data to help them make a purchase. Data from a reliable source like CARFAX will help build value in the vehicle and the price," said a dealer near Keene, New Hampshire.

View millions of new and used car listings, all linked to a free CARFAX Report, only at Carfax.com and the CARFAX app.

Editor's note: Visit Carfax.com and search for vehicles to see free CARFAX Reports with the new header. Interviews are available. Please contact Em Nguyen at [email protected].

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

SOURCE CARFAX