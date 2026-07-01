Caris Life Sciences Launches Caris Detect, the World's Most Sensitive and Comprehensive Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test

Ultra-deep Whole Genome and Whole Transcriptome sequencing combined with sophisticated AI algorithms

delivers superior performance to existing cancer detection technologies

IRVING, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced the commercial launch of Caris Detect™, a groundbreaking multi-cancer early detection blood test designed to uncover cancer signals at earlier, more treatable stages.

Caris Detect is engineered to push the boundaries of what is possible in early cancer detection. Using ultra-deep Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Transcriptome Sequencing and advanced artificial intelligence, the test analyzes a broad spectrum of molecular and biological signals associated with cancer, offering a more comprehensive approach than technologies that rely on limited genomic snapshots. Caris Detect's intended goal is to replace other outdated screening methods as the new standard of care for early detection of cancer.

"Early detection remains one of the most urgent and consequential challenges in oncology," said David Dean Halbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "Caris Detect represents a major step forward in our mission to transform cancer care through the most advanced molecular science available. By combining unmatched biological depth with sophisticated AI, we are giving physicians and patients a powerful new tool to help identify cancer earlier and support more informed clinical decisions."

Unlike earlier approaches that evaluate only a narrow subset of genomic changes, Caris Detect examines the full breadth of genomic and molecular signals, including DNA, RNA and other biological patterns. This deeper, more comprehensive analysis is designed to improve confidence in identifying cancer signals at their earliest stages, when intervention may have the greatest impact.

Caris Detect is powered by Caris' expansive molecular profiling database, which includes more than one million cases and over 50 billion molecular markers. This unparalleled dataset enables highly sophisticated AI models to detect subtle signals associated with early-stage disease across multiple cancer types.

The launch of Caris Detect builds on data from the Caris Detect ACHIEVE 1 study, which demonstrated strong performance characteristics in detecting cancer signals across multiple cancer types. This data supports Caris Detect as a tool in Caris' vision to redefine early detection and improve patient outcomes.

Caris continues to advance its early detection platform through ongoing research and future study milestones designed to further strengthen the clinical evidence base and expand the test's capabilities over time.

Individuals may learn more about Caris Detect by visiting CarisDetect.com, where information regarding eligibility, physician involvement and the testing process is provided.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements

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You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions, including our application for New York State Department of Health approval for Caris Assure; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties; and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Caris Life Sciences Media:

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SOURCE Caris Life Sciences