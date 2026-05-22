Caris Life Sciences to Present 32 Studies at ASCO 2026 Highlighting Advances in Multi-omic Biomarker Research and Real-World Evidence

IRVING, Texas, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that Caris, the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® (Caris POA) and collaborators from more than 60 institutions will collectively present 32 studies at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, including one rapid oral presentation and multiple posters across 10 tumor types as well as pan-cancer analyses. These studies reflect the use of multi-omic biomarker research and real-world data to advance understanding of tumor biology and help inform precision oncology approaches.

Highlighted research being presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting includes breast, colorectal, lung, endometrial and renal cell carcinoma studies, in addition to pan-cancer analyses. These studies are retrospective, real-world analyses and multi-omic biomarker investigations focused on immuno-oncology, tumor microenvironment characterization, and predicting treatment response and resistance.

"Caris is proud to collaborate with leading academic and clinical institutions to advance large-scale, multi-omic research and real-world evidence generation," said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. "The breadth of research being presented at ASCO reflects the importance of comprehensive molecular profiling and data-driven discovery to support continued progress in precision oncology."

Among the data to be presented are two Caris-led studies evaluating novel biomarker insights. One study examines how genetic ancestry influences ultraviolet (UV)-related mutational signatures in melanoma and their association with immunotherapy response. A second study evaluates ESR1 amplification in breast cancer, identifying it as a distinct genomic subtype associated with reduced survival and decreased benefit from CDK4/6 inhibitor therapies.

The 32 studies represent collaborations with cancer centers, academic institutions and research organizations across the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute.

Rapid Oral

Clinical impact of MSH3 loss-of-function alterations in patients treated with immune checkpoint blockade across cancer types. (Abstract 10516) Session: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Genetics. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026 — 10:51 AM–10:57 AM CDT. Location: S403.

Posters with Merit Award

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) expression as used to define metabolic and immune states in colorectal cancer (CRC). (Abstract 2647) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 437.

Distinct late recurrence patterns and immune landscape of HER2-positive invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC): Analysis of NCCTG N9831 (Alliance) trial and real-world cohort. (Abstract 564) Session: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 49.

Organ- and histology-specific molecular and immune landscape of metastatic breast cancer. (Abstract 1024) Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 138.

TP53 status and licensing complex/IFNγ transcriptional profiles to stratify endocrine-related outcomes with CDK4/6i exposure in 10,833 real-world ER+/HER2- breast cancers and a treatment-naïve subset. (Abstract 1032) Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 146.

Posters

Survival outcomes of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-amplified and HER2-mutated left-sided colorectal cancer (CRC) patients treated with anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). (Abstract 3543) Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 297.

Association of FBXW7 mutation with prolonged survival in microsatellite instability-high colorectal cancer treated with immune checkpoint blockade. (Abstract 3657) Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 424.

Immune microenvironment signatures as prognostic biomarkers in gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine carcinoma (GEP-NEC). (Abstract 4180) Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 163.

Influence of genetic ancestry on UV mutational signatures linked to immunotherapy response in melanoma, beyond TMB. (Abstract 3087) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 224.

Identification of high-grade neuroendocrine carcinoma (HGNEC) biology across tumor types through transcriptomic profiling and validation in lung cancer. (Abstract 3121) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 258.

Clinical utility of whole transcriptome sequencing for fusion detection in advanced solid tumors: SCRUM-Japan MONSTAR-SCREEN-2. (Abstract 3127) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 264.

Association of treatment-induced decrease of tumor chromosome Y and prognosis. (Abstract 3136) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 273.

Validation of SNHG11 as a prognostic and predictive biomarker for anti-EGFR benefit in colorectal cancer using real-world data. (Abstract 3138) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 275.

Genomic and transcriptomic correlates of HER3 expression in prostate cancer. (Abstract 3142) Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology. Date/Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 279.

Genomic and clinical correlates of belzutifan treatment in renal cell carcinoma (RCC): A retrospective analysis of 150 RCC patients. (Abstract 4541) Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 20.

Comprehensive characterization of HIF-2α and carbonic anhydrase IX expression and the genomic landscape in clear cell and VHL-altered renal cell carcinoma. (Abstract 4543) Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 22.

CXCL9:SPP1 ratio: Macrophage polarization and outcomes with pembrolizumab or enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab in metastatic urothelial cancer. (Abstract 4573) Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 52.

Antigen presentation suppression as a hallmark of immune evasion and poor outcomes in small cell lung cancer. (Abstract 8084) Session: Lung Cancer—Non–Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 558.

Smoking signature as used to define a genomically distinct subset of class I BRAF-mutant NSCLC. (Abstract 8538) Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 328.

Use of LIF and LIFR expression to characterize survival and tumor microenvironment composition in lung adenocarcinoma. (Abstract 8553) Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 343.

Molecular and immune profiling of BRAF-mutated (BRAFMUT) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). (Abstract 8653) Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic. Date/Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 443.

HPV-stratified tissue factor expression and multi-omic correlates of overall survival after tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer. (Abstract 5537) Session: Gynecologic Cancer. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 203.

The role of combined T cell and NK cell activity in immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy in endometrial cancer (EC). (Abstract 5609) Session: Gynecologic Cancer. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 275.

Antibody drug conjugate (ADC) biomarker targets in endometrial cancer (EC): Molecular characterization and implications for therapeutic decision-making. (Abstract 5616) Session: Gynecologic Cancer. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 282.

Racial disparities in endometrial cancer (EC) survival persist after molecular classification (MC). (Abstract 5620) Session: Gynecologic Cancer. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 286.

Association of patient-reported stress and depression symptoms with ER-specific tumor transcriptional signatures in breast cancer (BC). (Abstract 565) Session: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 50.

Association of ESR1 amplification with survival and benefit from CDK4/6 inhibition in breast cancer. (Abstract 1093) Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 207.

Time on treatment for systemic therapies for patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and BRCA1, BRCA2, or PALB2 pathogenic variants. (Abstract 1096) Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 210.

Influence of TONSL on tumor suppressor function of RAD51 and resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors in ER+ breast cancer. (Abstract 1097) Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 211.

Real-world evaluation of CXCL9/10 with PD-L1 and TMB as predictors of pembrolizumab benefit in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). (Abstract 1125) Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 239.

Distinct genomic and microenvironmental profiles of brain metastases in renal cell carcinoma: Insights into hypoxia-driven adaptation and therapeutic vulnerabilities. (Abstract 2033) Session: Central Nervous System Tumors. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 398.

Distinct immunogenomic features of cancers arising in solid organ transplant recipients. (Abstract 10587) Session: Prevention, Risk Reduction, and Genetics. Date/Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT. Location: Hall A, Poster: 548.

The 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting will take place May 29–June 2, 2026, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place Convention Center. Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris' booth #27059. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website following the meeting.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA) is a community of investigators that includes cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and Caris POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

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