"Show Us Your Meemaws" - Hardee's® Launches Nationwide Search for Brand Spokesperson

Hardee's partners with Caleb Pressley to find the next 'Meemaw,' guests invited to nominate a grandmother-figure for a chance to become the face of the brand

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's is calling on guests to help in their search to find the ultimate "Meemaw" – a spirited a grandmother-figure who embodies warmth, authenticity and genuine love for the great food that defines the brand. In collaboration with Host of Sundae Conversation, Caleb Pressley, the brand has launched a nationwide competition, "Show Us Your Meemaws," where guests can nominate their grandmothers or themselves for a chance to become The Hardee's Meemaw, a charming, no-nonsense, made from scratch biscuit-loving icon to represent the brand.

Hardee's launches a nationwide competition, "Show Us Your Meemaws,” where guests can nominate their grandmothers or themselves for a chance to become The Hardee's Meemaw.

"We know many of our guests have fond memories of sharing meals with their grandparents at Hardee's. We want to celebrate that connection by finding a Meemaw who shares our passion for great food and family," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "And Caleb was the perfect partner for this campaign. His authentic humor and charismatic storytelling bring the spirit we're looking to capture with "Show Us Your Meemaws."

How to Enter*

Create and upload a video submission to social media (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X or Threads).

Review all video guidelines in the Official Rules before submitting.

Tag @Hardees in your post

Share what makes your nominee the perfect Hardee's Meemaw

Submissions are open from July 30 through August 30, 2026. Entries will be judged by a panel of Hardee's experts, and the winner of the competition will be announced on September 4, 2026. Judges are looking for sass, spirit, personality and charm – whatever makes your Meemaw one-of-a-kind.

The Grand Prize

The winner will receive a retirement boost of $65,000, their own signature "Meemaw" meal, curated by Hardee's, to be featured on the menu across all locations, and the honor, if accepted, of becoming the official face of the Hardee's brand throughout the next year.

*Terms and Conditions

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY.

OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, EXCLUDING FLORIDA, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND AND RESIDENTS OF STATES WHERE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO ENTER.

See Official Rules HERE for complete judging criteria, entry requirements and all other contest details.

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About Hardee's

Hardee's® is known for authentic and charming goodness and high-quality menu items, including charbroiled burgers like the Hardee's Frisco™, Made From Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 65 years, Hardee's has brought people together with hand crafted menu offerings made by hardworking people, for hardworking people. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.