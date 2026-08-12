As summer romances fizzle out, Carl's Jr. is rewarding fans who are done settling with a complimentary new Spicy Chicken Maxx

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down and the seasons change, so do the romances that burned hot but fizzled fast. From vacation flings to situationships that never became something more, many Americans are heading into fall realizing they settled for less than they deserved. Carl's Jr. is encouraging fans to Raise Their Standards to the MAXX, celebrating everyone who's ready for something real, spicy, bold and uncompromising.

As summer romances fizzle out, Carl's Jr. invites Summer situationship survivors to Raise Their Standards to the MAXX with a complimentary new Spicy Chicken Maxx.

From Aug. 12 through Aug. 21, Carl's Jr. is inviting fans to Raise Their Standards to the MAXX by anonymously sharing the summer romance, situationship or dating disaster that finally convinced them to stop settling at CarlsJr.com/SpicyChickenMaxx. The first qualifying My Rewards® members will receive a digital offer for a complimentary Spicy Chicken Maxx, a bold, no compromise sandwich built for people who expect more. Offers are redeemable through Sept. 1, 2026, while supplies last.

"Summer has a funny way of showing people what's worth holding onto and what's worth leaving behind," said Burge Diemer, chief marketing officer at Carl's Jr. "If you've decided to stop settling in your situationships, why stop there? It's time to raise your standards everywhere, including your chicken sandwich. The Spicy Chicken Maxx was built for people who expect more with bigger flavor, bigger satisfaction and zero compromises."

The Spicy Chicken Maxx is built for those who don't settle, featuring two crispy spicy chicken patties, sliced Pepper Jack and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on a seeded bun. Guests looking to turn up the heat can also Make It Fiery by adding fiery sauce and jalapeños for just an additional $.50.

For more news, follow Carl's Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl's Jr. app and join the My RewardsTM loyalty program.

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Terms and Conditions

Promotion Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States and D.C. who are 18+ and active My Rewards members. Starts 8/12/26 at 12:00 AM ET; ends 8/21/26 at 11:59 PM ET. To enter, eligible participants must visit https://www.carlsjr.com/SpicyChickenMaxx and submit a written story detailing a summer situationship or dating burn. Do not disclose identifiable, personal information. Limit one entry per My Rewards account. First 1,000 eligible entries receive a free Spicy Chicken Maxx offer, valid until 9/1/26. Sponsored by Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC. By submitting a story, entrants warrant that the content does not violate any third-party rights and is not illegal, obscene, or defamatory. Entries that do not comply with these terms will not be eligible. Entries will not be returned.

Claim your free Spicy Chicken Maxx today (No purchase necessary). Valid until 9/1/2026 at participating restaurants only. Offer redeemable via the Carl's Jr. app or order.carlsjr.com by registered My Rewards users. Limit one redemption per registered user. Not valid for use within a combo or in combination with any other offer or discount. Excludes third-party delivery services. © 2026 Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC.

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.