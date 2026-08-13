Carolina Complete Health Supports Young Leaders Through AMEXCAN Summer Camp

Sponsorship helped 24 children from coastal North Carolina participate in educational, cultural and leadership-building activities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Complete Health, a subsidiary of the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), sponsored the AMEXCAN Summer Camp, helping provide 24 children from coastal North Carolina with a summer experience centered on learning, leadership and personal growth.

Throughout the program, participants took part in educational workshops, cultural activities, leadership development and recreational programming designed to build confidence, encourage personal growth and foster meaningful connections.

Carolina Complete Health's sponsorship helped cover program costs, supplies and meals, ensuring every child could fully participate in the camp experience.

"Supporting young children means investing in opportunities that help them discover their strengths, build confidence and connect with their communities," said Lori Keane, director of marketing, at Carolina Complete Health at Carolina Complete Health. "Together with AMEXCAN, we are proud to help create meaningful summer experiences that allow children to learn, grow and thrive."

The sponsorship reflects Carolina Complete Health's broader commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves. By supporting community-based programs that promote education, leadership and belonging, the organization works to strengthen families and help build healthier communities across North Carolina.

About Carolina Complete Health

Carolina Complete Health is a provider-led Medicaid health plan committed to delivering high-quality care to Medicaid, Marketplace and Medicare beneficiaries in North Carolina. It was established through a unique partnership between Centene, the North Carolina Medical Society and the North Carolina Community Health Center Association.

About AMEXCAN

Founded in 2001, the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Inc. (AMEXCAN) is grassroots, nonprofit, statewide, and binational organization committed to the well-being and dignity of Mexican and Latino communities across North Carolina and Mexico. AMEXCAN promotes community participation and prosperity through advocacy, education, health, leadership development, cultural programs, and binational initiatives. By connecting families with trusted information, resources, and opportunities, AMEXCAN helps build stronger communities in which Latino residents are empowered to lead, participate, and thrive. For more information, visit www.amexcannc.org.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. The company takes a local approach—with local brands and local teams—to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than one in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members, as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace. Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, investors.centene.com.

SOURCE Carolina Complete Health