The $2 million investment rebuilds 244 housing units as part of the Winston-Salem Choice Neighborhood initiative

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Complete Health, a provider-led Medicaid managed care plan serving members across North Carolina with access to high-quality care through a large network of doctors and hospitals, and the Centene Foundation ("the Foundation"), the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today joined ASPIRE and the City of Winston-Salem to break ground on Phases 2 and 3 of the Northeast Winston-Salem Choice Neighborhood Initiative. Carolina Complete Health and the Foundation's financial commitment, in partnership with McCormack Baron Salazar ("MBS"), will support the development of a community focused on advancing health at Cleveland Avenue Homes.

Carolina Complete Health and Centene Foundation Announce Investment and Groundbreaking of Major Affordable Housing Initiative in Northeast Winston-Salem with McCormack Baron Salazar. Centene Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Centene Foundation)

This funding, as part of a partnership established in 2024, enables below-market-rate loans to accelerate predevelopment, planning, and community engagement in the neighborhood. Carolina Complete Health contributes essential community health expertise by removing barriers care for families residing in the area.

"Carolina Complete Health is committed to addressing drivers of health – and that starts with ensuring that all North Carolinians have access to both quality housing and healthcare," said Chris E. Paterson, Ph.D., president and CEO of Carolina Complete Health. "Our continued investment in housing projects like this demonstrates our commitment to creating real opportunities for families to thrive by fostering long-term health, empowerment, and resilience."

"Partnerships are at the heart of McCormack Baron's work to support and strengthen communities," said Richard Baron, co-founder and chairman of McCormack Baron Salazar. "We are looking forward to working with Carolina Complete Health and the Foundation to connect the Winston-Salem neighborhoods we're working in to key health services and programs."

The project will replace 244 aging units, revitalizing the community with new mixed-income housing. The partnership will connect residents to essential healthcare, address community needs and connect residents to vital resources, including workforce development initiatives and employment pathways, access to healthy food and nutrition education, and opportunities for family services and programming.

About Carolina Complete Health

Carolina Complete Health is a Medicaid health plan serving over 775,000 members across North Carolina with access to high-quality care through a large network of doctors and hospitals. The organization is focused on supporting community health through investments in addressing Social Drivers of Health, including affordable housing, food insecurity, transportation, and workforce development programs. Funding for the Northeast Winston-Salem Choice Neighborhood Initiative was facilitated through Carolina Complete Health's parent company's foundation, Centene Foundation.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness that underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

About McCormack Baron Salazar

McCormack Baron Salazar is one of the nation's leading developers, property managers, and asset managers of economically integrated urban neighborhoods. Since 1973, the firm has been an innovator of community development and urban revitalization in 48 cities, having built more than 25,000 high-quality homes with total development costs of over $5 billion.

SOURCE Carolina Complete Health