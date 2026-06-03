Carolinas AGC Foundation Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

News provided by

Carolinas AGC

Jun 03, 2026, 08:06 ET

CHARLOTTE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the 2026 Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship winners. The scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers. This year, the Scholarship committee distributed $20,000 to 13 very deserving students who will no doubt be great assets to the Carolinas' commercial construction industry!

The top-earning 2026 scholarship winners include:

Hunter Hedrick: $3,500
Appalachian State University

Grant Byers: $2,500
Western Carolina University

Jacob Latimer: $3,500
North Carolina State University

Luke Wells: $2,500
UNC Charlotte

Eric Polinsky: $3,500
East Carolina University

Additional scholarship winners (amounts varied):

Alayna Arellano, UNC Charlotte

Tobias Brubaker, UNC Wilmington

James Dunn, Clemson University

Max Hernandez, Clemson University

Lucas Merighi, NC State University

Brynn Pearce, Appalachian State University

Gavin Slawter, UNC Charlotte

Connor Weatherman, Western Carolina University

Congratulation to these winners, and all the candidates for choosing a career in such an exciting and rewarding industry! 

For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit http://www.cagcfoundation.org. It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.

Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Highway Contractors Report Growing Dangers in Carolinas Work Zones

Highway Contractors Report Growing Dangers in Carolinas Work Zones

Highway contractors across North Carolina and South Carolina continue to report growing dangers in roadway work zones, according to new survey data...
Carolinas AGC General Contractor Members Honored Nationally

Carolinas AGC General Contractor Members Honored Nationally

Congratulations to Carolinas AGC (CAGC) members who received national honors, 2026 AGC Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA) and 2026 AGC...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics