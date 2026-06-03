Carolinas AGC Foundation Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

CHARLOTTE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the 2026 Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship winners. The scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers. This year, the Scholarship committee distributed $20,000 to 13 very deserving students who will no doubt be great assets to the Carolinas' commercial construction industry!



The top-earning 2026 scholarship winners include:

Hunter Hedrick: $3,500

Appalachian State University

Grant Byers: $2,500

Western Carolina University

Jacob Latimer: $3,500

North Carolina State University

Luke Wells: $2,500

UNC Charlotte

Eric Polinsky: $3,500

East Carolina University

Additional scholarship winners (amounts varied):

Alayna Arellano, UNC Charlotte

Tobias Brubaker, UNC Wilmington

James Dunn, Clemson University

Max Hernandez, Clemson University

Lucas Merighi, NC State University

Brynn Pearce, Appalachian State University

Gavin Slawter, UNC Charlotte

Connor Weatherman, Western Carolina University

Congratulation to these winners, and all the candidates for choosing a career in such an exciting and rewarding industry!

For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit http://www.cagcfoundation.org. It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.

Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246

SOURCE Carolinas AGC