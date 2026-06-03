Carolinas AGC Foundation Awards $20,000 in Scholarships

News provided byCarolinas AGC
Jun 03, 2026, 08:06 ET
CHARLOTTE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the 2026 Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship winners. The scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers. This year, the Scholarship committee distributed $20,000 to 13 very deserving students who will no doubt be great assets to the Carolinas' commercial construction industry!
The top-earning 2026 scholarship winners include:
Hunter Hedrick: $3,500
Appalachian State University
Grant Byers: $2,500
Western Carolina University
Jacob Latimer: $3,500
North Carolina State University
Luke Wells: $2,500
UNC Charlotte
Eric Polinsky: $3,500
East Carolina University
Additional scholarship winners (amounts varied):
Alayna Arellano, UNC Charlotte
Tobias Brubaker, UNC Wilmington
James Dunn, Clemson University
Max Hernandez, Clemson University
Lucas Merighi, NC State University
Brynn Pearce, Appalachian State University
Gavin Slawter, UNC Charlotte
Connor Weatherman, Western Carolina University
Congratulation to these winners, and all the candidates for choosing a career in such an exciting and rewarding industry!
For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit http://www.cagcfoundation.org. It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.
Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.
Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246
SOURCE Carolinas AGC
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