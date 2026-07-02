Eight Carolinas Transportation Projects Named Among 250 Milestone Projects

Collection Highlights Infrastructure that Helps Tell the American Success Story

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. celebrates its 250th anniversary, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) has unveiled a sweeping list of 250 transportation improvements that have fueled U.S. economic growth and enhanced quality of life during the past two and a half centuries. From colonial roads and canals to railroads, bridges, ports and waterways, airports, rail and transit systems, and Interstate highways, the featured projects transformed a nascent nation of 13 colonies into a world superpower.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC)—which serves as the ARTBA chapter in the Carolinas—is excited to announce that four projects in North Carolina and four in South Carolina are featured on this esteemed list.

Projects in North Carolina:

Blue Ridge Parkway – Scenic parkway attracts approximately 16.5 million visitors annually as it winds through Appalachian landscapes.

Outer Banks Scenic Byway – 138+ miles and ferry routes connecting coastal communities, supporting travel across barrier islands and coastal regions.

Charlotte International Airport – 53.6M passengers yearly, resulting in one of the world's busiest airports supporting regional economies.

Alligator River Bridge & Tunnel – Swing-span bridge handling 4,000 boats yearly, linking mainland to Outer Banks and supporting marine and vehicle traffic.

Projects in South Carolina:

Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge – Iconic cable-stayed bridge connecting Charleston and Mount Pleasant, serving as a major regional landmark.

Best Friend of Charleston – First U.S. passenger steam locomotive, advancing early rail technology and transportation in South Carolina.

Gaffney T-Bridge – Unique T-shaped bridge allowing rail crossing and traffic split, serving as a rare engineering design.

Charleston-Hamburg Railroad – Early steam-powered railroad carrying mail and passengers, helping establish modern rail service in the U.S.

"America's success story in its first 250 years is inextricably tied to how we move," said ARTBA President Dave Bauer. "While thousands of transportation projects from coast to coast have contributed to the tapestry of the American experience, the projects we are highlighting teach a timeless lesson that strategic infrastructure investment pays dividends for many decades."

The list was developed based on responses to a national survey sent to transportation design and construction firms, state transportation departments, state construction associations, university professors, and construction industry journalists. The projects, systems and facilities were selected based on their significant impacts on overall quality of life, including mobility, safety, and economic growth.

While the anniversary offers an opportunity to celebrate past achievements, ARTBA emphasized that it is also a reminder that America's transportation story is far from complete. "The roads, bridges, ports and waterways, airports and rail systems that Americans depend on today exist because previous generations had the vision and commitment to invest in the future," Bauer said. "At the dawn of the next 250 years, we must continue investing in the infrastructure systems that will connect communities, strengthen our competitiveness, and improve quality of life for the next chapter of the American story."

The full list is available at https://www.artba.org/advocacy/transportation-infrastructure-in-america/250projects/.

Established in 1902, ARTBA brings together all facets of the transportation construction industry to advocate for infrastructure investment and policies that support the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Lori McGovern[email protected].

SOURCE Carolinas AGC