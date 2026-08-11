Carpool Logistics Named No. 142 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company recognized for 815% three-year revenue growth, ranking No. 4 among all Georgia companies and No. 7 among logistics and transportation companies nationwide

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpool Logistics today announced it has been ranked No. 142 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Carpool grew revenue 815% from 2022 to 2025 while maintaining the profitability it first reached in 2024.

Within the list, Carpool ranks No. 4 among all Georgia honorees across every industry, and No. 7 nationally among logistics and transportation companies. It is the company's first appearance on the list, and as a top-500 honoree, Carpool will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

The ranking follows a year in which Carpool delivered 149,000 vehicles — growth of 114% year over year — while expanding its customer base 63% across dealer, auction, fleet, and OEM workflows.

"This network got built one delivery at a time, and trust got built the same way," said Mike Malakhov, Co-Founder and CEO of Carpool Logistics. "Customers sent us more cars because we showed up when we said we would. And when we couldn't, they heard it from us first."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Carpool Logistics

Carpool Logistics is the logistics infrastructure powering the modern car economy. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Atlanta, Carpool combines a vehicle-specific transportation management system with a closed network of more than 13,000 vetted carriers to help dealerships, auctions, fleets, and OEMs move vehicles with precision, predictability, and protection — every shipment tracked in real time and documented at the VIN level. Carpool delivered 149,000 vehicles in 2025 and has been profitable since 2024. Learn more at www.carpoollogistics.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Austin Bryan

Head of Marketing, Carpool Logistics

[email protected]

(404) 666-7136

SOURCE Carpool Logistics